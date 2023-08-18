Sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 108F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: August 19, 2023 @ 11:02 am
As another busy week comes to a close, we've rounded up this week’s top stories in Denton. Stay up to date by checking out In Case You Missed It!
What’s Open, What’s Closed: At Home in Rayzor Ranch sets opening date; Roanoke distillery headed to Denton
Businesses like Old Bear Vintage and the popular Anderson Distillery & Grill are opening up in Denton soon, while downtown boutique Rose & Thorn Clothing Co. is closing.
Best of Denton 2023: Winners and Finalists
This year’s Best of Denton winners have been announced!
Dozens rally against developer-friendly plan for NE Denton at City Council; city sets additional public meeting
In the midst of plans to further develop the northeast Denton area, residents voiced their concerns at a City Council meeting.
$309M bond for affordable housing, parks and rec, but not new Denton city hall, heads to Nov. ballot
Council members voted to approve a $309 million bond package for November’s ballot.
TWU regents freeze tuition for two years after lawmakers kicked in more funding
The Texas Woman’s University Board of Regents approved a two-year tuition freeze.
New emergency services, nursing and hospitality degrees coming to UNT
UNT Regents approved several new degrees for the university, including a bachelor’s degree in applied science for emergency services.
Ex-council member’s lawsuits against city of Denton back in spotlight with attorney’s claims
The timing of when former council member Alison Maguire’s lawsuits against the city of Denton ended have been called into question.
Denton County proposes $396 million budget that would increase public safety funds, lower tax rate
Denton County proposed a $396 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year. A portion of that budget would go toward increasing public safety funds.
North Texas Fair and Rodeo delays rides, midway open times due to extreme heat
As the North Texas Fair and Rodeo kicks off, remember that ride times have been delayed to 7 p.m. because of the extreme heat.
TWU regents vote to increase Chancellor Feyten’s base pay by 10%
TWU regents voted to increase Chancellor and President Carine Feyten’s base pay by 10% to $607,696.
