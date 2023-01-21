BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UNT men’s basketball team bounced back from Thursday’s loss to Rice to score a 63-52 win at UAB on Saturday afternoon.
The Mean Green were led by senior Kai Huntsberry, who scored a game-high 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting and tied his season high with six assists. It’s the most points Huntsberry has scored in a Conference USA game this year.
“The togetherness it takes to win is the most important aspect to handling tough environments and winning,” coach Grant McCasland said. “These dudes are such good teammates and so excited for each other.”
The win Saturday was North Texas’ fourth straight victory at Bartow Arena.
On the defensive end, the Mean Green (16-5, 7-3) stifled any run the Blazers (13-7, 4-5) tried. UAB entered the game shooting 36% from 3-point range but shot just 1-of-10 from deep Saturday and struggled to get the deficit under eight points once the Mean Green took an 11-point lead at the half.
In addition to Huntsberry’s 19 points, Abou Ousmane scored 13 and had six rebounds. The Blazers did a good job slowing reigning first-team all-conference guard Tylor Perry down, but he still finished with 10 points and made crucial 3-pointers in the second half.
After playing three games in three different cities this week, North Texas returns home Thursday to host UTSA.