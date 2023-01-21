BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UNT men’s basketball team bounced back from Thursday’s loss to Rice to score a 63-52 win at UAB on Saturday afternoon.

The Mean Green were led by senior Kai Huntsberry, who scored a game-high 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting and tied his season high with six assists. It’s the most points Huntsberry has scored in a Conference USA game this year.

