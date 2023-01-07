Parents cheered as they watched their children compete on the mat, vault, bars and beam Saturday at the National Judges Cup. More than 900 gymnasts competed in the USA Gymnastics event at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center throughout the weekend.

The National Judges Cup is the longest-running traveling annual invitational in the country and is the annual fundraising invitational benefiting the National Association of Women’s Gymnastics Judges.

