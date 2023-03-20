Food center groceries (copy)
High prices at grocery checkout and the termination of several COVID-era relief programs are contributing to increasing food insecurity throughout Texas, a new poll finds. 

It’s no secret that the grocery bill at checkout has ballooned over the past year, while the amount of food families can get for the same price has gotten smaller. It’s contributing to increasing levels of food insecurity across Texas, with community food pantries — also stretched thin as pandemic funding runs dry — shouldering the burden of supplementing empty cupboards.

“We keep thinking we’re getting to the end of this,” Denton Community Food Center Board Chair Tom Newell said. “We thought when we started the pandemic that it was going to be a two- or three-month process. We’re clearly, I think, out of the pandemic and into the mode now where COVID is going to be here forever, but the thing that’s hurting us now is the economy. I believe the economy’s harder on us than the pandemic.”

