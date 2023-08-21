In this week’s roundup of business and housing news, we’re taking a look at how the North Texas housing market is affecting buyers, rent prices in Dallas-Fort Worth and how a new TikTok trend is taking hold among the Gen Z workforce.
Your money
>> Texas’ toll road payment system is rife with issues, according to drivers, but state lawmakers have offered little relief. “Double billing, rejected automatic payments and expensive late fees” are among the most common complaints about the toll system, which has an array of different operators and rules throughout the state, Francisco Uranga of the Texas Tribune reports.
>> Employment is up again in Texas, increasing by more than 26,000 jobs in July and reaching a 22nd consecutive high, according to the latest jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission. Texas leads the nation in the number of jobs added over the year and reached a record high in the number of employed people in the state, adding 34,800 last month.
>> Electric vehicle drivers will pay an extra $200 per year in registration fees thanks to a new Texas law. The fee is aimed at making up the state’s lost revenue from gasoline taxes, which are used to cover road construction and maintenance expenses. Read more from the Texas Tribune.
Your home
>> High mortgage interest rates and home prices are proving too much for some prospective homebuyers, according to Denton real estate broker Aaron Layman. Layman breaks down the Denton County housing market in his latest column for the Denton Record-Chronicle.
>>Migrants from Mexico are finding opportunity in the North Texas housing market, with U.S. home purchases by people who either relocated or invested from within Mexico rising 19% between April 2021 to March 2022 and the same period in 2023. Mitchell Parton of The Dallas Morning Newsexplores the growing trend and where it’s headed.
By the numbers
2.63% — How much average rent prices have decreased month-over-month, according to Rent.com’s latest national analysis. Though rents have seen an overall increase compared to pre-pandemic prices, average rents in Dallas-Fort Worth are down 3.74% over last year, with a median price of $2,160.
1 in 3 — The number of millennial and Gen Z workers who do not desire a high-level role at work, a Resume Builder survey found. The stats reflect changing attitudes about work, with more than 1 in 4 of the 650 respondents reporting their career had little to no impact on their identity. The survey comes on the heels of the “Lazy Girl” job trend popularized by TikTok, which celebrates remote, low-effort jobs with comfortable wages.