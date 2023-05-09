AUSTIN — A bill pitched as a way to ban children from drag shows will no longer include language specifically targeting performers who dress as the opposite sex, The Dallas Morning News has learned.
Senate Bill 12 would bar anyone under the age of 18 from attending “sexually oriented” events and open up the performers to criminal penalties. However, the North Texas lawmaker tasked with shepherding the bill through the House has decided to remove language that would specifically target performers who exhibit as the opposite sex.
The News obtained a draft copy of the new version of the bill that will be debated in the House Committee on State Affairs on Wednesday.
Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano, confirmed that the draft is accurate.
“How the individual is dressed is totally irrelevant,” Shaheen said. “Whether that’s a man in a dress or a man in a suit, it really doesn’t matter. I don’t want sexual, lewd conduct in front of a child.”
When asked whether a drag performer who is reading a book or singing a song could do so appropriately in front of a minor, he answered: “As long as it’s not in a sexual, lewd manner.”
A judge appointed by former President Donald Trump recently put on hold a similar law passed in Tennessee for being unclear, too expansive and potentially discriminatory.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker warned that the law may be unconstitutional if the state cannot make a compelling argument for why it needs to specifically regulate expression by drag queens.
“A regulation that prohibits obscenity performed by entertainers like topless dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators but not others could be a content-based regulation that warrants strict scrutiny,” he wrote.
Sen. Bryan Hughes, the bill’s author, did not respond to requests for comment about whether he supports the change. Shaheen said his conversations with the Senate are “ongoing.” For the bill to become law, the Senate would need to sign off on any changes the House makes.
Hughes, R-Mineola, specifically mentioned his belief in regulating drag performances during debate on the bill in the Senate.
“Drag shows are sexually explicit and expose children to issues of sexuality and identity that should be reserved for adults,” Hughes said on March 23.
Hughes is also the author of a bill to ban public funds to municipal libraries that put on so-called drag queen story times for children. That legislation has not advanced in the House.
The version of Senate Bill 12 that will be debated Wednesday keeps in place a definition of “sexual conduct” that criminalizes acts like grabbing or pretending to grab someone’s behind or dirty dancing in front of a minor. The behavior is also prohibited on “public property at a time, in a place, and in a manner that could reasonably be expected to be viewed by a child.”
The News asked three attorneys who specialize in government regulation and constitutional law to look at the bill: David Coale of Dallas, William X. King of Houston and University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law professor Brian Owsley. They said anything from bachelorette parties to LGBTQ+ pride parades could be caught up in the bill’s definition of criminal acts — even if no minors are actually around.
Scofflaws could get jailed for up to a year, hit with a $4,000 fine, or both. Businesses who put up with such behavior could draw a $10,000 civil penalty. Enforcement would be up to local prosecutors, meaning whether or not someone is arrested would depend on the decisions of law enforcement where the alleged crime took place, and the state’s attorney general.
Shaheen said he supports the bill’s definition of sexual conduct.
“I am willing to battle this in the court. Anybody that thinks it’s appropriate to conduct themselves the way sexual conduct is defined in the bill, I strongly disagree with,” he said.
Shaheen said he anticipates a heated debate on the bill Wednesday: “It’s going to be a long day, and I am going to drink a lot of coffee.”