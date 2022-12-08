White House Gay pride Bloomberg

The White House stands illuminated in rainbow colored light in February after the Supreme Court ruling that gay marriage is legal nationwide.

 Drew Angerer/Bloomberg file photo

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday passed landmark legislation that would enshrine marriage equality in federal law, granting protections to same-sex and interracial couples and clearing the way for President Joe Biden’s signature.

“I find it deeply poignant that, as we prepare to bring the 117th Congress to a close, we are on the cusp of a great bipartisan moral victory in defense of a fundamental right of all Americans,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said on the House floor. “A victory that will provide stability and reassurance to the millions of LGBTQ and interracial families that have come to rely on the constitutional right to marry.”

