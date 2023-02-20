Hiring sign at Loophole (copy)
Nurse practitioners and restaurant cooks are among the fastest-growing occupations by 2030 in the Dallas area, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. 

 DRC file photo

Jobs in the health care and other caretaking industries, support activities for mining, and restaurant cooks are among the sectors projected to see the fastest job growth by 2030 between Dallas County and the North Central Texas workforce development area, which includes Denton, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The projections, released earlier this month, estimate industry- and tech-driven changes in employment amid 28 workforce development areas across Texas. North Central Texas, which includes 14 counties, is expected to see 30.7% job growth in the coming decade, compared to 14.6% in Dallas County, 19.1% in Tarrant County and just over 18% statewide. Nurse practitioners topped the list for fastest-growing occupations in Dallas County, while “offices of other health practitioners” took the number two spot for North Central Texas, expected to grow more than 84% thanks to ballooning demand.

