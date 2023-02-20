Sun and clouds mixed. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 1:09 pm
Business reporter
New workforce projections show health care and caretaking, mining and restaurant cooks are among the industries expected to grow the fastest by 2030 in the Dallas area.
More on what jobs will be in demand over the next decade in the latest Your Money, Your Home newsletter, available here: 'Hot jobs' in North Texas? Workforce Commission says health care, mining and restaurants will pick up speed by 2030
AMBER GAUDET
