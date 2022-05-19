Windy with sunshine. High near 95F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy. Showers and thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: May 19, 2022 @ 3:15 pm
Argyle vs. Springtown
Series at Justin Northwest
Game 1: 7:30 Friday
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 3 (if necessary): Following Game 2
Softball
Argyle vs. Canyon
Series at Midwestern State
Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday
Game 2: Noon Saturday
Aubrey vs. Bullard
Series at Crandall
Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3: 11 a.m. Saturday
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.