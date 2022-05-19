Baseball

Argyle vs. Springtown

Series at Justin Northwest

Game 1: 7:30 Friday

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if necessary): Following Game 2

Softball

Argyle vs. Canyon

Series at Midwestern State

Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday

Game 2: Noon Saturday

Game 3 (if necessary): Following Game 2

Aubrey vs. Bullard

Series at Crandall

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday

Game 3: 11 a.m. Saturday

