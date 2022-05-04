Class 6A

Flower Mound Marcus (23-6-2) vs. Denton Guyer (18-11)

Game 1: 7:30 Thursday at Guyer

Game 2: 7:30 Friday at Flower Mound Marcus

Game 3 (if necessary): noon Saturday at Lake Dallas

Class 5A

Aledo (18-8) vs. Denton (18-10)

Game 1: 4:30 Friday at Southlake Carroll

Game 2: noon Saturday at Southlake Carroll

Game 3 (if necessary): following Game 2

Class 4A

Argyle (24-3) vs. Fort Worth Western Hills

7:30 Friday at Argyle

Kennedale (11-12) vs. Aubrey (20-8-1)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Aubrey

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at Kennedale

Game 3 (if necessary): following Game 2

Class 3A 

Pilot Point vs. Grandview

Game 1: 4:30 Friday at Boyd

Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday at Boyd

Game 3 (if necessary): following Game 2

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

