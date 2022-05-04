Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Updated: May 4, 2022 @ 5:15 pm
Flower Mound Marcus (23-6-2) vs. Denton Guyer (18-11)
Game 1: 7:30 Thursday at Guyer
Game 2: 7:30 Friday at Flower Mound Marcus
Game 3 (if necessary): noon Saturday at Lake Dallas
Aledo (18-8) vs. Denton (18-10)
Game 1: 4:30 Friday at Southlake Carroll
Game 2: noon Saturday at Southlake Carroll
Game 3 (if necessary): following Game 2
Argyle (24-3) vs. Fort Worth Western Hills
7:30 Friday at Argyle
Kennedale (11-12) vs. Aubrey (20-8-1)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Aubrey
Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at Kennedale
Pilot Point vs. Grandview
Game 1: 4:30 Friday at Boyd
Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday at Boyd
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
