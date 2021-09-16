There are no shortage of high-profile, must-see games around the Denton area this week.
In fact, one of those games will be right in our own backyard as Class 6A No. 5 Guyer (3-0) takes on Humble Atascocita (3-0) at UNT's Apogee Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.
It isn't often that two teams of this caliber from opposite ends of the state meet in nondistrict play, but this matchup will give local fans a taste of the best Texas high school football has to offer.
For those willing to travel, Class 4A Division I No. 1 Argyle will hit the road and take on a familiar foe in Waco La Vega. The Eagles and Pirates have met six times in the last three years, with Friday's game being their seventh meeting since 2018.
Argyle is riding a state-best 59-game regular-season winning streak. You can read the Eagles' matchup with La Vega here.
This has been a one-sided rivalry over the past two decades, with Denton's last win coming in 1999. But the Broncos remain confident heading into tonight's matchup.
On the volleyball front this week, two Denton-area players reached career milestones on Tuesday night. Krum's Sydney Martin broke 1,000 career digs, while Denton's Abby Folsom surpassed 2,000 career assists.
Finally, it is time to announce our Football Player of the Week for Week 3.
This time around, Sanger quarterback Rylan Smart has been named the Player of the Week after throwing for 374 yards and six touchdowns in the Indians' 61-24 win over Howe.
Here is the latest high school sports coverage, and be sure to stay tuned in the coming weeks for even more content.
— Reece Waddell
