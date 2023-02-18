Brittany Dawn Davis

The trial for North Texas influencer Brittany Dawn Davis accused of deceptive business practices is scheduled to begin next month.

Brittany Dawn Davis said she could help. Thousands of women believed her.

On social media, Davis developed a successful niche as a fitness influencer, offering customers exercise and nutrition tips like healthy Starbucks hacks, as well as personalized health packages.

