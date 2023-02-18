Brittany Dawn Davis said she could help. Thousands of women believed her.
On social media, Davis developed a successful niche as a fitness influencer, offering customers exercise and nutrition tips like healthy Starbucks hacks, as well as personalized health packages.
But the Texas attorney general’s office says Davis’ fitness plan violated consumer protection laws and misled followers with eating disorders. Her trial for deceptive business practices is set to begin next month.
Here’s what we know about the lawsuit against Davis:{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}The basics{/span}
The lawsuit centers around Davis’ business, Brittany Dawn Fitness. Beginning in 2014, Davis sold online fitness packages for $92 to $300 with the promise of personalized nutrition assessments, one-on-one coaching and check-ins.
But that did not happen, the state says. Plans were not customized, the lawsuit alleges, and Davis failed to provide coaching.
The attorney general’s office started receiving complaints in March 2019 and filed a lawsuit in early 2022. Texas is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in penalties and court fees.
The customers
Part of Davis’ fitness plan included membership in a Facebook group called “Team Brittany Dawn” where customers discovered the plans were not individualized as advertised, according to the lawsuit.
A beginner who weighed 200 pounds nearly passed out from inadequate nutrition, the lawsuit says. Another woman sent multiple emails explaining that she was suffering from extreme hunger. Davis scolded the client in an email a month later.
Davis often ignored customers’ questions or responded with generic cheers like “THAT’S MY GIRL! You’re killing it!” or “You’ve got this babe!” the lawsuit says.
When customers sought refunds, the state says, Davis ignored them or deleted their social media comments. In some cases, she offered only partial refunds.{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Eating disorders{/span}
In YouTube videos, Davis said she overcame an eating disorder through exercise and healthy eating, then provided links to her fitness and nutrition plans.
Some women said they specifically chose Davis because of her experience, believing she was trained to address eating disorders.
A former customer, who at one point weighed less than 80 pounds, said she chose Davis because she had advertised herself as an “eating disorder soldier.” In some cases, Davis provided weight-loss plans to clients needing to gain weight, according to the lawsuit.
One woman reached out to Davis pleading for help. “I truly need guidance, help, the right information and support right now currently have an eating disorder, horrible body image views am underweight for my height.”
Davis replied, “Great! Welcome to the #teambrittanydawn family.”
Davis denies accepting customers with eating disorders, the lawsuit says, but at least 14 customers who sought refunds mentioned eating disorders in their complaints.
Davis also unlawfully charged shipping fees for fitness plans sent by email, the lawsuit says.What’s next?
The trial is scheduled to begin March 6 in Dallas County after a judge denied a joint request by the state and Davis’ lawyers to postpone it, saying both parties had failed to mediate on their own.
Staff researcher Misha Vaid contributed to this report.