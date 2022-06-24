The average price for a gallon of gas in Texas heads into the weekend at $4.59, and don’t expect it to fall back anytime soon to the $2.75 mark from a year ago.
So what’s the best way to reduce the cost of filling up at the pump?
Try joining one or more fuel rewards programs at major retailers in Dallas-Fort Worth. With a 15-gallon fill-up costing around $70, these loyalty programs can knock off anywhere from $1.50 to $15 off your bill.
Most rewards programs require some sort of application, either for a store-branded credit card or just a free membership. Those looking for the best bargains should compare interest rates and other fees of the card they are considering with credit cards they already have.
Here’s how a baker’s dozen of the most popular offerings stack up and what you have to do to earn fuel perks.
Kroger
If you shop at Kroger and get a free membership, you earn one point for every dollar you spend on groceries. You can get double points on gift cards.
Every 100 points is good for 10 cents off each gallon of gas at any Kroger fuel center and some Shell stores. Each customer is only allowed to use 1,000 points per purchase at a Kroger and 100 at a Shell.
Points expire on the last day of the month that follows the month in which the points were earned. If you are out of points, you still get three cents back on each gallon.
Apply for the Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard and you can earn an additional 55 cents off each gallon for the first year when you cash in 100 fuel points. You could get as much as $1 off per gallon if you have 1,000 points and fill up at a Kroger.
Tom Thumb
Grocer Tom Thumb gives you a point back on every dollar of groceries bought at its stores, as long as you sign up for the free membership. Customers buying gift cards get twice as many points as the dollar value of the card. The points add up to rewards, and you get one reward for every 100 points.
Each reward gets you 10 cents off per gallon or discounts on store items. Rewards are only accepted at Tom Thumb stores with gas stations and expire the month after the month they were earned. Tom Thumb also offers Fresh Pass, a paid program that allows you to earn more points and stops rewards from expiring.
With 10 rewards, you can get $1 off per gallon.
Walmart
Walmart offers Walmart+, a paid program that costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year. Membership gets you a 10 cent discount per gallon at Exxon and Mobil stations, as much as 10 cents at some Walmart and Murphy stations and member prices at Sam’s Club gas stations.
Murphy USA
Murphy customers earn one point on every gallon of gas and two for every dollar of merchandise purchased. Its app also features products that give extra points.
Much like the others, 100 points is good for a 10-cent discount per gallon of gas. The program only applies to Murphy USA locations. You have to be a Murphy Drive Rewards member, but signing up is free. Points expire after 90 days of inactivity.
Murphy’s app includes a weekly Rev Up game that awards free points just for playing.
The maximum amount discounted per gallon is $1.
Exxon Mobil
This rewards program is free, and once you sign up, you can earn three cents in points per gallon and two cents in points when you shop at the store. At 100 points, you get $1 to use either on gas or at the store. Points are only good at participating Exxon Mobil locations.
Frequent patrons who fill up with eight or more gallons three or more times in a month become premium members and can get six cents back in points when they fill up. If you fill up with 100 gallons in one month, you can also get another point back on gas.
If you’re an AARP member and fill up with 100 or more gallons a month, you can earn eight cents back on each gallon. Points expire a year after they are earned.
Shell
You can sign up for the Fuel Rewards program and immediately start earning five cents back per gallon. You’ll have Gold Status for the first six months. In order to keep it, you must fill up at least six times (five or more gallons per visit) in the three months before the Gold Status expires.
You drop down to Silver status if you don’t, which still gives back three cents on the gallon. Shell offers many other ways to get money back through other purchases, such as money spent on dining and event tickets, as long as you use your Fuel Rewards information or a linked credit card.
Circle K
Circle K Easy Rewards is a free membership that you can get after signing up on the app. You get 10 points on the gallon and every dollar of food and non-alcoholic beverages equals 20 points. You can use those points to earn cash. Two thousand points adds up to $2 in K Cash that you can only use at Circle K locations.
The Circle K Easy Pay debit program gets 30 cents off for 100 gallons or for 60 days, then drops to 10 cents.
RaceTrac
You can get another free membership at the gas station chain. The RaceTrac Rewards program gives you one point per gallon and four points on every dollar spent in the store. Once you save up 175 points, you get 10 cents off each gallon the next time you fill up. Your points last for one year after the date they are earned.
There is also a RaceTrac Rewards VIP program that costs $2.49 a month. This gives you 10 cents off every gallon of gas (up to 40 gallons a month), and you can add the 175 points to get 20 cents off per gallon. You can also link your debit card to your RaceTrac Rewards account to get seven cents off each gallon.
7-Eleven
True to its name, you’ll earn 11 cents back on the first seven times you fill up with gas after signing up for a free 7REWARDS membership with the 7-Eleven app. The money-back per gallon drops to three cents after that. In Dallas-Fort Worth, rewards members get access to the lowest gas price at the closest 7-Eleven store, and they get access to that price for four days.
Costco
To qualify for the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi, you have to be a Costco member first, which costs $60 annually to be a Gold Star Member. You can earn 4% back on gas up to $7,000 each year. If you hit $7,000, the cash back drops down to 1% for the rest of the year. You can use this Visa card at most gas stations.
Sam’s Club
You have to be a Sam’s Club member, which costs $45 per year, to fill up at the majority of Sam’s Club gas stations. To earn 5% back in Sam’s Cash on gas, you must be a Sam’s Club Mastercard holder. Customers earn 5% back on their first $6,000 spent on gas and then 1% for every dollar after.
You can earn Sam’s Cash with your Sam’s Club Mastercard at any gas station that accepts Mastercard.
Valero
There are two main ways to save at Valero: apply for its credit card or sign up for Valero ValuePay. Both give you up to 10 cents off per gallon. Valero ValuePay is an in-app service that you link your checking account to in order to get a discount.
Buc-ee’s
To get a discount at Buc-ee’s, you must apply for a Buc-ee’s credit card. The card gives 5% back on all Buc-ee’s purchases.
What should you do?
Figuring out the best program for you comes down to how close you live to these gas stations, how many times you fill up and a number of other factors.
Since most of these programs only offer rewards at their respective gas stations, fueling up exclusively at one gas station close to your house or on your work commute will consolidate the points you earn.
For those with large grocery lists, memberships at stores such as Kroger or Tom Thumb may be a good way to capitalize on points. Shell and Exxon Mobil offer additional perks that are worth checking out to see if your typical spending habits make it worth your while.