Employers across North Texas are continuing to navigate how to make their workplaces as safe as possible in the wake of the most recent COVID-19 surge and amid conflicting guidance from state and federal officials.
For some businesses, that has meant instituting vaccine mandates, creating incentives for people who get the shot or creating screening policies to ensure employees don’t enter the workplace with symptoms of COVID-19.
Here are the rules employers have to follow when it comes to COVID-19:
Can your employer create a vaccine mandate?
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which provides COVID-19 guidelines for employees and employers, says federal laws do not prevent employers from requiring vaccinations.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order this week preventing businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees, but experts and the White House say federal rules supersede the order.
President Joe Biden has mandated COVID-19 shots for federal workers, federal contractors and health care workers at hospitals and other providers that participate in Medicaid and Medicare. He also has mandated vaccines, or weekly testing for unvaccinated employees, at all companies with at least 100 workers.
In the EEOC’s guidelines, vaccine mandates are permissible for “employees physically entering the workplace.”
“I don’t think those words were by accident,” said Mike Maslanka, an assistant professor at the University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law who practiced employment law for four decades. “Somebody who’s working remotely and they’re not actually coming back into the workplace, I think the [EEOC] is going to take the position that you cannot mandate a vaccination.”
If a business does create a vaccine mandate, it must provide reasonable accommodations for employees who can’t get vaccinated because of health reasons or religious beliefs.
Accommodations could include wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing in the office or being given the option to work remotely, Maslanka said. A company also could require weekly testing for an active infection.
Can your employer create a vaccine incentive program?
An employer can provide incentives for employees to get a COVID-19 shot, the EEOC says.
As long as employees voluntarily provide a record of their vaccination and those records are kept private, an incentive is allowed.
There is no limit on the value of the incentive an employer may offer if the COVID-19 shot is given to employees by an outside health care provider. But if the shot is given by the employer or agent of the employer, the incentive “may not be so substantial as to be coercive,” the EEOC says.
Does your employer have to tell you if someone in the workplace has COVID-19?The federal Americans with Disabilities Act covers both disabilities and medical conditions or illnesses, Maslanka said.
Under the ADA, an employer is allowed to tell other workers if someone in the workplace tests positive, but they aren’t allowed to identify that person, he said.
“It is permissible to speak generically about that person,” he said, “By way of example: ‘There’s someone on the fourth floor who has been exposed, who has COVID. We’re going to be interviewing you all to find out whether you have any COVID symptoms.’ That generic statement is permissible.”
If an employee gives their employer permission to tell others they have COVID-19, then an employer can identify them. While the law doesn’t require the permission to be written, it’s good practice to put it in writing, Maslanka said.
There are circumstances where employees will naturally be able to figure out who has the virus if their boss notifies them generically, Maslanka said. But as long as the employer doesn’t identify them without permission, it’s not a violation.
“Maybe Joe works with five other people on the fourth floor, and Joe takes a leave of absence,” he said. “Now the employees are going to be able to figure it out. … But the law says and the [EEOC] says, you let the employees figure that out themselves.”
The ADA and the EEOC also allow employers to designate a person to serve as the company’s contact tracer, Maslanka said. Contact tracers work to identify who may have come in contact with someone with an illness so that those people can take proper precautions.
If you call in sick, can your employer ask you whether you have COVID-19?
The EEOC says that if an employee who works in person calls in sick or says they feel sick during the pandemic, employers are allowed to ask whether they have COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus.
Employers also are allowed to ask employees why they need to miss work if they call in, according to the EEOC.
If you get COVID-19, can your employer require you to have a doctor’s note when you come back?
An employer can require an individual to provide documentation that they no longer have COVID-19 once they return to work, the EEOC says.
If health care providers are not able to provide a note, employees should also be able to use a form from a local clinic or other provider to certify they no longer have the virus, the commission says.
Can your employer ask you whether you’ve had contact with someone with COVID-19?
If you’re physically coming into the workplace, an employer can ask you general questions about whether you have had contact with someone who has the virus or whether you have symptoms of the illness, the EEOC says. Temperature checks and COVID-19 tests also are allowed.
But employers can’t ask you whether any of your family members have had the virus, Maslanka said. The Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act prevents employers from asking an employee medical questions about family members.
An employer is allowed to create a policy where it asks all employees coming into the workplace whether they are sick — but to single out an individual employee to ask, the company must have “reasonable belief based on objective evidence” that the person is sick, the EEOC says.
What about HIPAA?
The federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act doesn’t apply to employers.
The law applies to those who maintain medical records, such as health insurance companies, hospitals, and primary care providers, Maslanka said.
The law prevents those entities from providing medical information to third parties, such as employers, unless an individual gives them written permission.
Under the law, information that health care providers put in your medical record, conversations with your doctor about care and treatment and billing information must all be kept private. Health care providers are required to provide notice to individuals about how their health information will be used or shared, including for marketing purposes.