North Texas coach Eric Morris is familiar with the challenge his Cal counterpart Justin Wilcox faces this summer.
The Mean Green are set to host the Golden Bears on Sept. 2 to open the season. Barring a minor miracle, it’s going to be hot — really hot — when the game kicks off at 3 p.m.
That should be a huge advantage for UNT.
The Mean Green have worked out in the triple-digit heat all summer and continued to sizzle under the sun during practice on Tuesday afternoon. The DFW area’s run of consecutive days hitting 100 degrees reached 16 on Tuesday.
UNT’s players have been outside much of the summer getting ready for what promises to be a sizzler of a game under the watchful eyes of Morris. The former Texas Tech wide receiver knows a thing or two about playing in the heat and preparing a team from a temperate climate for the challenges of a hot day.
“We tried to adjust to it when I was at Washington State,” Morris said. “We turned up the heat in the indoor, but it’s never the same as when you get outdoors on gameday.
“Justin Wilcox is a smart guy and has been a great coach for a long time. He’ll have some way to try to mock the weather out here, but I’ve been in those situations. It’s extremely tough to pull it off.”
The forecast for Wednesday projects the temperature will top out at 69 degrees in Berkeley, California. It’s supposed to hit 107 in Denton.
The addition of the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility in 2019 gives UNT a place to work out inside where it’s at least a little cooler. Morris and his staff do have to be conscientious when it comes to player safety.
Make no mistake, though, UNT players have been out in the heat plenty over the last several weeks. UNT prepared for the challenge of playing in hot conditions this summer under the direction of strength coach Bryan Kegans and didn’t miss a beat when fall practice began on a series of scorching days.
“Cal isn’t going to be ready for the heat in Texas,” offensive lineman Jett Duncan said. “Coach Kegans had us outside most of the time getting ready for the 105 heat.
“I am hoping it’s 105. I’m acclimated to it.”
That has been UNT’s plan all along.
“We’re going to try to take advantage of the heat,” Morris said. “The weather is a huge part of football. You see it from the NFL all the way down. Practicing in the heat is a huge advantage. We will spend some time inside but will also go outside in the afternoon to get acclimated.”
History shows what a huge advantage that can be for a team like UNT.
The Mean Green hosted Ball State in 2013 and fell behind 27-9 in a game that kicked off at 3 in the afternoon with the temperature sitting at 90 degrees.
The Cardinals baked in the heat on the visitor’s sideline while UNT was in the shade on the press box side.
Ball State ran out of gas in the second half when the Mean Green scored 18 unanswered points in a 34-27 win that helped vault UNT forward in a landmark season.
The Mean Green went on to post a host of memorable wins that fall, none bigger than their 36-14 win over UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. In hindsight, UNT’s heat-aided win over Ball State might have been more impressive.
The Cardinals went on to finish 10-3 with their only other two losses coming against 15th-ranked Northern Illinois and Arkansas State in the GoDaddy Bowl.
One of UNT’s rare wins over a Power Five conference team came in 2011, when the Mean Green beat Indiana 24-21.
The temperature sat at 94 degrees for the 6 p.m. kickoff. UNT ran out to a 24-0 lead. Indiana rallied once the sun set and the temperature dropped but couldn’t complete the comeback.
“Being used to the heat did give us an advantage,” said Derek Akunne, a former UNT linebacker who played in both games. “I remember when we played Ball State and were down at halftime. You could tell they didn’t have any energy left in the second half. We could see on their sideline and in the way they were playing.”
UNT’s players are well aware of the opportunity their game against Cal will present, barring an unexpected cool day.
“We hope the heat will be an advantage,” cornerback Ridge Texada said. “We’re getting acclimated to it. The coaches had us working outside in the summer. When the game comes, we’ll know how to deal with it.”
That’s the Mean Green's hope. They’ll certainly have plenty of opportunities to acclimate with the way the Texas summer is progressing.
“We can’t complain about the heat,” wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin said. “We have to push through it. It’s going to be 100 degrees on Sept. 2 at 3 [p.m.]
“We have been working out at 2 and are getting used to the heat. We should be good.”