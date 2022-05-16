Employers are raising wages and offering other perks to try to attract workers but job openings are enduring at high rates, leaving many asking — how much is enough to attract applicants?
Jobs requiring minimal education are seeing the biggest uptick in openings, up more than 125% in the Dallas metro area for the week ending May 13. That’s out of an overall 69% increase in job postings over pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Opportunity Insights Economic Tracker. At the same time, average hourly earnings have increased 5.5% over the past 12 months, gaining another 10-cent average increase in April.
The number of employed Texans has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with few unemployed job seekers relative to the number of open positions. But that recovery has been uneven, with some industries seeing declines while others experience growth.
"All the firms that we talk to or survey through our Texas Business Outlook Surveys are telling us it's very hard to find workers and that's really the biggest constraint on their ability to grow their businesses, is the lack of applicants for open positions," said Pia Orrenius, vice president and senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
Employment in the traditionally lower-wage leisure and hospitality sector is down by 8.5% — 1.4 million jobs — nationwide since February 2020. Nearly 52% of respondents to the Fed's April surveys said applicants were looking for more pay than what was offered.
"Entry-level positions, both full-time and part-time, are very difficult to fill," a survey respondent said. "Starting salaries have migrated upward from pre-COVID/pre-stimulus pay at $11.50–$13 per hour to now at $15–$18.50 per hour with competition for prospective hires for these entry-level positions substantially increased."
With runaway inflation pushing the prices of gas, food and housing up, traditional wage increases aren't resulting in real gains for workers in most industries. For job seekers, that means seeking a much more significant pay bump in a new job than they might have a year ago to help offset living costs.
"The interesting thing is that we see more wage growth in the low-skill industries than the high-skill industries, up 10-15%, so those guys are seeing real wage increases over inflation," Orrenius said.
But lower-wage workers are also the most vulnerable to inflationary price hikes, meaning their dollars aren't stretching as far.
The limited availability of job seekers to fill open positions has also strongarmed some companies into being more flexible, accepting experienced remote workers when they might otherwise prefer in-office employees, survey respondents said.
As long as employers can pass on higher costs for raw materials and increased wages to consumers, Orrenius said, they will continue hiring. With the Fed likely to continue implementing interest rate spikes through the rest of the year, the demand for new hires is a good sign for the Texas economy — but for employers, the competition might not feel like a positive.
"The fact that the labor market is so strong suggests that we may be able to engineer a slowing without causing undue increases in the unemployment rate — that's the hope," Orrenius said.
Brick by brick
--> Denton's new resident crypto company Core Scientific has broken ground on the next phase of its data center at a time when a $1 trillion crypto crash has suffocated the price of digital currency.
--> The Fine Arts Theater signage got a facelift over the weekend ahead of a larger planned restoration expected to be unveiled during a Main Street Association tour Saturday.
---
