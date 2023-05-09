AllenShooting

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene after a mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.

 Elías Valverde II/Dallas Morning News file photo

ALLEN — The gunman accused in the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets brought with him eight legally purchased weapons, authorities said at a news conference Tuesday.

Three of the weapons were on him and five others were in his vehicle at the time of the shooting, said Hank Sibley, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s North Texas regional director. It was unclear where he bought them, or what kind of weapons they were.

