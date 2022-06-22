The following are the highlights of North Texas basketball coach Grant McCasland's contract extension:

— The deal runs through April 30, 2029

— McCasland's base salary is $800,000

— Guaranteed incentives in the deal start at $315,876 and increase annually to $765,876 in the final year of the deal.

— The contract includes set buyout amounts that start at $1.5 million if McCasland terminates the deal before July 1, 2023 and decrease by $250,000 annually.

