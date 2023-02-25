dallas detective
Buy Now

Homicide Detective Esteban Montenegro answers questions for the prosecutor in the examination trial for former Dallas police officer Bryan Riser at the Frank Crowley Courts Building on April 7, 2021, in Dallas. A grand jury declined Friday to indict Montenegro on charges related to the case.

 Lynda M. González/The Dallas Morning News

A Dallas County grand jury has declined to indict a Dallas police homicide detective accused of tampering with a murder investigation into a fellow officer.

The grand jury considered two felony charges of tampering with records and one misdemeanor case of perjury against Esteban Montenegro, whose investigation led to the 2021 termination and arrest of former Dallas police officer Bryan Riser on suspicion of capital murder. A judge dismissed the case against Riser after finding a lack of probable cause, which is required by state law.

0
0
0
0
0