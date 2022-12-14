With football season officially over for all 11 area UIL schools, focus is shifting to basketball as some girls teams open district play while others continue gearing up for it.
The Denton Record-Chronicle briefly runs down Tuesday night's area girls basketball results below.
Braswell 73, McKinney Boyd 23
The state-ranked Lady Bengals (14-2, 1-0 in district) decimated McKinney Boyd in their district opener on Tuesday behind a balanced scoring effort. They won the first quarter 23-2 before leading 40-10 at halftime and 55-17 after three quarters.
Kennedy Evans led the way with 13 points while Danae Crosby had 11. Torie Sevier chipped in nine points, Dara Itata and Yves Cox had eight apiece and Makayla Vation and Mari Dangerfield notched seven points each.
Ryan 41, Birdville 20
The Lady Raiders (11-4, 1-0) also opened district play in dominant fashion with a win over Birdville. They led 25-10 at halftime and 36-13 after three quarters before coasting to victory in the fourth.
Janiah Allen-Taylor eclipsed 1,000 career points in the win with a team-leading 16 points along with eight rebounds and six steals. A'Rosha Reed added six points and three steals while Aspen Hicks stuffed the stat sheet with four points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Richland 43, Denton 28
The Lady Broncos (8-8, 0-1) opened district play in defeat as they struggled to find scoring against Richland. They led 8-5 after a quarter before trailing by three at halftime, then falling further back in the third and fourth quarters.
Matayia Rayson led Denton High's scoring effort with eight points. Seimone Griffin chipped in six points and Isabella Bloomer had five.
Argyle 51, Lake Dallas 42
The state-ranked Lady Eagles (13-3, 1-0) took a district-opening win over area foe Lake Dallas (8-9, 0-1). A 15-6 edge in the second quarter made the difference as Argyle maintained its lead from there.
Gabby Campbell led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 17 points as Madi Lumsden contributed 10. Katelyn Jones chipped in nine points.
For the Lady Falcons, Altyn Bartley's 12 points led the way while Diamond Wilson, Camryn Richardson and Dylan Koele added eight apiece.
Krum 48, Aubrey 30
The Lady Cats (9-9) knocked off the Lady Chaps (9-10) in an intra-area showdown as they controlled the first three quarters of play. They led 27-17 at halftime and extended that edge to 39-23 after three quarters.
Baylee Burton led Krum's scoring with 12 points while Arianna Criss had 10 and Gracie Hunter notched eight points.
For Aubrey, Kynadi Hall's 12 points led the way while Brooklyn Weier had seven and Meagan Szostek posted four.
Sanger 65, Van Alstyne 54
The state-ranked Lady Indians (14-4) continued their strong start to the season behind a monster night from Carly Schmucker. Sanger led by six points at halftime before a key third-quarter push made the edge 12 en route to victory.
Schmucker scored 27 points to lead all scorers. Blair Lewis added 10 points while Hope Hughey had nine.