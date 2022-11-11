A fuel pump fire temporarily halted flights into Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Friday morning and paired with thunderstorms to hamper air travel.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop for departures to DFW Airport from other airports just before 10 a.m., a move meant to slow traffic into the airport. Some flights were still arriving, although dozens of incoming and outgoing flights were delayed.
The ground stop was lifted around 12:30 p.m. But Fort Worth-based American Airlines, the airport’s primary carrier, was still holding flights from some of its carriers while congestion cleared.
It was expected to take hours for operations to return to normal.
“This morning, there was a fire at one of the fuel pumps at DFW Airport,” the airport shared in social media messages. “Our DPS team responded immediately and were able to put the fire out and shut off the affected pump.”
Just before 1 p.m., DFW Airport said the fuel contractor had restored service to its fueling facility.
“They are in the process of sending fuel to aircraft,” DFW spokeswoman Cynthia Vega said in a statement. “It will take some to get fueling operations back to normal “
Travelers were encouraged to check flight delays with their airline.
There were 55 flights canceled Friday at DFW Airport, a normal level with storms coming through. But more than a third of all flights Friday in and out of DFW were delayed, according to FlightAware.
“We are aware of a brief fire at the DFW Airport fuel facility this morning, which caused a temporary outage in fuel activity,” American Airlines spokeswoman Gianna Urgo said in a statement. “The issue has been resolved and our team is working to minimize disruptions to our operation and customers.”
DFW Airport officials did not specify where at the airport the fuel pump fire was located or how much damage there was.
Thunderstorms moving through North Texas also contributed to delays for incoming flights at both DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field. The FAA said flights into DFW from other airports were delayed 45 minutes to an hour.
Flights into Love Field were delayed about 45 minutes as well.
The same set of thunderstorms forced city of Dallas officials to cancel Friday’s Veterans Day parade.