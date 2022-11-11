airport rain

A fuel pump fire and thunderstorms paired Friday to hamper air travel at DFW International Airport.

 Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News

A fuel pump fire temporarily halted flights into Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Friday morning and paired with thunderstorms to hamper air travel.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop for departures to DFW Airport from other airports just before 10 a.m., a move meant to slow traffic into the airport. Some flights were still arriving, although dozens of incoming and outgoing flights were delayed.

