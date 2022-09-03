COLOGNE, Germany — Luka Doncic didn’t play his typical stretch of minutes Saturday in the Slovenian national team’s 103-88 win over Hungary in the EuroBasket group stage.
But he still found plenty of time to create ridiculous highlights.
Nutmegging a defender in transition to toss a no-look alley-oop assist and skip around the court?
Yep.
A series of three 3-pointers in the third quarter, punctuated with a call and swish from the mid-court EuroBasket logo?
That, too.
Doncic did a bit of everything in Slovenia’s second game to start this prestigious European championship tournament. In 19 minutes, he tallied 20 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the floor and added seven assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block.
What a show for the courtside Mavericks’ crew — which included head coach Jason Kidd, general manager Nico Harrison and assistant general manager Michael Finley — and the droves of Slovenia fans who filled the Lanxess Arena sections near the team’s bench and broke out often into “M-V-P” chants for their favorite superstar.
“He doesn’t care if he’s playing Hungary or the final of the EuroBasket,” Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekulic said. “He’s going to put on a show. .. This is like his playground. He has to have fun.”
Doncic’s standout production allowed Slovenia to coast through the second half — a luxury in the Group B that FIBA has referred to as the “Group of Death” — and rest him for the fourth quarter with the second half of this back to back, Sunday against Bosnia and Herzegovina, looming about 20 hours after the final buzzer.
The Mavericks’ other guard playing in EuroBasket, new two-way signee Tyler Dorsey, also shined Saturday.
Dorsey finished Greece’s 85-81 win over Italy in Group C with 23 points on 6 of 10 from three and 5 of 7 from the foul line. He added three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes.
