Luka Doncic
Buy Now

Luka Doncic scores during Slovenia's win over Hungary in the EuroBasket group stage Sept. 3 in Cologne, Germany. 

 FIBA

COLOGNE, Germany — Luka Doncic didn’t play his typical stretch of minutes Saturday in the Slovenian national team’s 103-88 win over Hungary in the EuroBasket group stage.

But he still found plenty of time to create ridiculous highlights.

Tags

Recommended for you