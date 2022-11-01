From The Citadel to medical sales to UNT: Safety's unique path to success on the field

The itch to play football again hit Sean-Thomas Faulkner in the spring of 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging and Faulkner’s old teammates at The Citadel were in the midst of their season that had been pushed back from the fall.
Faulkner had graduated a few months before and planned to head to graduate school before the pandemic altered his plans.
Faulker hit the job market instead and entered medical sales.
“It wasn’t a bad gig,” Faulkner said. “You don’t have to sit behind a desk all day. You get to watch surgeries and do all kinds of different things.”
The profession just couldn’t match up with football.
The desire to play again led the South Carolina native halfway across the country to North Texas, where the graduate transfer has developed into an impact player for the Mean Green and met a lifelong goal to play at the major college level.
Faulkner has started throughout the season at safety and is UNT’ fourth-leading tackler with 53 stops heading into a game against Florida International on Saturday.
The Mean Green have won three of their last four games heading into their showdown with FIU and are in the thick of the race for a spot in the Conference USA championship game. The top two teams in the standings will earn a spot.
UNT (5-4) is alone in second place in C-USA at 4-1 and trails UTSA (4-0).
UNT coach Seth Littrell leaves little doubt that Faulkner has played a role in the Mean Green’s success. He’s played multiple spots in UNT’s secondary and posted six tackles last week in the Mean Green’s win over Western Kentucky.
UNT shut the Hilltoppers out in the second half of their 40-13 win that was the Mean Green’s biggest of the season. UNT and WKU came into the game in a tie for second place in the C-USA standings.
“Sean’s smart and understands our defense,” Littrell said. “He’s seen it. That’s what you need, especially when you’ve had some of the injuries we have had. You have to have a smart guy like him who is going to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”
Faulkner abilities as a student played a key role in his journey and are how he ended up in medical sales and eventually UNT. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound safety wasn’t highly recruited.
South Carolina offered him a chance to walk on. The Citadel and a Division II school were the only programs were willing to give him a scholarship.
“I went on a visit to The Citadel and remember telling my friends, ‘There is no way I’m going there,’” Faulkner said. “But then you talk to people. When you graduate from The Citadel, especially in South Carolina, you gain a lot of respect.”
The military school of approximately 2,300 students sends about a third of its graduates on to become officers in the various branches of the U.S. military.
The opportunity was too good for Faulkner to pass up.
“I wanted to do something that was more meaningful than just going to a normal college,” Faulkner said. “That was also the best spot for me as far as a school that had plans for me to actually play.”
Faulkner did more than just play, he served as a team captain in 2020 and started 22 games. After four years, Faulkner felt like he was ready to move on and planned to go to graduate school.
The pandemic altered Faulkner’s plans after he graduated in the summer of 2020. Instead of going back to school, he began his stint in medical sales that lasted from January until the end of May.
He landed the job due to his connections at The Citadel. The company Faulkner worked for is run by former baseball and football graduates from the school.
He went out and saw clients and enjoyed aspects of the job but quickly started to miss football.
“That was the COVID year when FCS teams played in the spring,” Faulkner said. “Every week I had to sit there and watch my old teammates play. I had an itch to come back.”
The pandemic shook up the world of college football and left several players scrambling to find new homes after the NCAA granted players an additional year of eligibility. Faulkner was among the players who ended up in a spot he never could have imagined just a few years ago.
He looked into his opportunities and landed at UNT, far away from South Carolina.
Moving across the country was just part of the adjustment process, one he tackled largely because it offered the chance to play at the FBS level.
“It’s funny when I tell my teammates now about what I used to do,” Faulkner said. “I would wake up every morning at 5:45 or 6:30, depending on the day, get dressed and go down to uniform inspection, formation and then go to breakfast and classes.”
Labs, practice and study time followed before Faulkner went to bed and prepared to do it all again the next day.
“It’s completely different here for me,” Faulkner said. “I went to campus for the first time last year to get my ID, saw the kids and everybody not in uniform. It was a shocker for me. I don’t know what I like better to be honest.”
Finding a comfort zone on the field has been a whole lot easier. Faulkner started the last six games of the 2021 season and finished with 52 tackles.
“Sean has brought leadership and has a great work ethic,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “He’s a great person on and off the field who pushes you to do better and brings things out of you that you don’t see in yourself. He isn’t the most athletic guy, but he’s smart.”
That is apparent to Faulkner’s coaches and teammates since he arrived. Those smarts have helped him find a way to become a key player for UNT and close in on earning the graduate degree he has planned on earning since his days at The Citadel.
Faulkner is set to finish his MBA with a focus in health services management in December. He picked the concentration largely because of the positive experience he enjoyed in medical sales.
Returning for an additional season at UNT gave Faulkner a chance to finish his graduate degree and contribute to what he thought would be a talented team this year.
Faulkner has proven that he is an FBS-caliber player along the way.
“When I was in high school, people told me I couldn’t play at this level,” Faulkner said. “I’ve always wanted to show myself and everyone else that I’m able to do it. It’s been a really good experience for me.”