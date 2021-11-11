This week has easily been one of the busiest of the year for Denton-area high school sports. Not only did four volleyball teams move on to the third round of the playoffs in hopes of earning a berth in their respective region tournaments, but the state cross country meet took place over the weekend, and six football teams begin their postseason march Thursday and Friday.
Here is a brief breakdown.
Let's start with cross country, where the Denton boys finished second overall at the 5A state meet in Round Rock last Friday. Not to be outdone, the Argyle boys finished second at the 4A meet while the Sanger girls finished 3rd. Argyle's girls finished ninth overall, while Sanger's boys finished 12th overall in their race. There are plenty more results where that came from. Click here to view full team and individual meet results and simply search for your school's classification.
In volleyball action, Argyle and Aubrey are moving on to the region semifinals after impressive wins on Tuesday. Argyle beat Stephenville in a wild four-set win at Azle to qualify for the Class 4A Region I tournament, where the Lady Eagles will take on Dumas. That semifinal game is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday at Weatherford. The region final is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Aubrey decimated Midlothian Heritage to advance to the Region II tournament at Mesquite Horn. That semifinal game is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday. The region final is set for noon on Saturday.
In football news, six Denton-area teams have first-round playoff games this week. Defending Class 5A Division I state champion Ryan will host W.T. White at 7 p.m. on Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Meanwhile, defending 4A Division I champion Argyle hosts Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins Friday in a 7:30 p.m. start at Eagle Stadium.
Guyer, Aubrey, Sanger and Pilot Point also start their road to a state championship on Friday. Guyer hosts Flower Mound at 7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Aubrey travels to Springtown to take on Bridgeport at 7 p.m., and Pilot Point takes on Early in a 7:30 p.m. game at Saginaw's Roughrider Stadium. Last but not least, Sanger faces Graham in Aledo. The new start time for that game is 7:30 p.m.
In other important high school sports news ...
Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has been named the Football Player of the Week. Hill had 18 tackles and a game-saving forced fumble in a 7-6 win last week over Frisco Lone Star.
In National Signing Day news, nearly 50 athletes representing 11 schools from the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area made their college choices official Wednesday – the first day of the early signing period. Guyer led the way with 13 signings. Braswell and Argyle each had seven signings.
Here is the latest high school sports coverage. And be sure to stay tuned in the coming weeks for more content.