From rant to rivalry: How the UNT-UTSA feud started ahead of their 10th showdown

Mason Y’Barbo was livid the night the most heated rivalry in North Texas athletics began back in 2013.
UNT had won five straight games and needed to extend that streak in its first-ever meeting with UTSA to keep its hopes of earning a spot in the Conference USA championship game alive. It seemed like a reasonable expectation.
UNT was 7-3, on a roll and hosted the Roadrunners, who were 5-5.
Y’Barbo, an offensive lineman and one of UNT’s leaders, walked into the postgame press conference after UTSA stunned the Mean Green 21-13 and unloaded.
“We just didn’t play Mean Green football and lost to a soft, unphysical, below-average football team,” Y’Barbo said that night.
That comment landed Y’Barbo in hot water with UNT’s coaches while also jump-starting a rivalry that has grown more heated with each passing year. Perfect seasons have been spoiled, championship runs ruined and a winless season avoided.
The teams will meet for the 10th time on Saturday at the Alamodome. Once again, a whole lot will be on the line.
It is, after all, UNT and UTSA.
Both teams are 3-0 in C-USA play and tied atop the conference standings, setting up what promises to be another memorable chapter in a growing rivalry that UNT leads 5-4.
“It’s always competitive and there’s passion on both sides,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “A lot of the players played with or against each other in high school. There’s alumni and fan support on both sides and a lot of passion.
“It’s one of those games you look forward to playing every single year.”
UNT didn’t have many games that fit the definition of a rivalry for much of its history as it bounced from the Big West to the Sun Belt and finally to C-USA.
The Mean Green have played SMU, its Dallas-area neighbor, regularly but has struggled to be competitive in what has been a one-side affair. That could change when UNT joins the American Athletic Conference this summer, prompting more passion from the SMU end of it.
No one doubts the passion on both sides when it comes to the UNT-UTSA series.
“It’s built up a lot since I’ve been here,” said Manase Mose, UNT’s sixth-year senior center. “It’s a great rivalry.”
The number of great games and consequential wins have helped elevate the importance of the series.
UTSA’s win over UNT in 2013 was just the first and is one Y’Barbo will never forget. UNT officials asked him to head to the interview room after the game.
“I meant everything I said and paid for it,” Y’Barbo recalled this week. “I got yelled at by every coach from Dan McCarney down to the grad assistants for what I said. If I had an extra five minutes to calm down, I probably wouldn’t have said it.”
UNT broke through for its first win in the series two years later in the weeks after McCarney was fired. The Mean Green pulled out a 30-23 win under interim coach Mike Canales, who walked into the postgame press conference and opened by saying, “Now we've got a rivalry.”
That game had a little drama late, but nothing like UNT’s win over UTSA in 2017 that is known for “The Drive.”
The Roadrunners had UNT dead to rights after stopping the Mean Green on fourth down with 1:28 left while holding a 26-22 lead. UNT forced a punt but was still in a tight spot when it took over at its 2-yard line with 1:07 left.
UNT quarterback Mason Fine responded by marching UNT straight down the field. He hit Rico Bussey Jr. over the middle on the seventh play of the drive while being leveled by UTSA defenders.
Bussey cut across the field and scored from 22 yards out to give UNT a 29-26 win in one of the more memorable games in program history.
“That still ranks up there in my top three games,” said Mose, who watched from the sideline while redshirting in his first year with the team. “Seeing the older guys do that pushed me to have the drive to be out there.”
UNT picked up another memorable win that changed the trajectory of the program last season.
UTSA was a perfect 11-0 and ranked No. 15 nationally when it came to Apogee to try to complete an undefeated regular season. The Mean Green needed a win to become bowl eligible and also had a lot on the line on a cold and rainy day in Denton.
UNT rushed for 340 yards and cruised to a 45-23 win.
“We got them last year, which was a really big win for our program,” said UNT linebacker Kevin Wood, a San Antonio native. “It’s always good to play those guys down the road in San Antionio.
“I’m sure their coaches are reminding them of what happened last year.”
UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor left little doubt about it this week when he appealed to UTSA fans and the people of San Antonio to turn out and support the Roadrunners in the latest game in their growing rivalry with the Mean Green.
“We’re going to need 35,000 at the Alamodome, minimum,” Traylor said. “We’re going to need the cheerleaders, every kind of music speaker we can have blasting music until the ball is snapped because we don’t want to break any rules. But until then, it needs to be rocking.”
UNT president Neal Smatresk took to Twitter with a similar message and called on all Mean Green fans and alumni anywhere near San Antonio to get to the Alamodome to support UNT.
Y’Barbo will be watching to see how it turns out. The Sulphur Springs native has followed the Mean Green ever since he graduated and is familiar with Traylor, who spent a big chunk of his coaching career just down the road at Gilmer.
Y’Barbo sat out in the rain last year and watched UNT stun UTSA and will be just as interested this year in the outcome of a rivalry game he helped turn the heat up on all those years ago.
“I hate them, but I respect them,” Y’Barbo said of UTSA. “Traylor is a great coach. They are recruiting as well as anyone in the state, but I hope they lay a big ol' egg on Saturday.”