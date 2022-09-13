Parents of children in Frisco ISD packed the board room chamber Monday evening to hear trustees discuss student bathroom usage.
About 40 people spoke during the meeting, most saying they are upset after learning transgender students are allowed to use their preferred bathroom. Many voiced frustration that the district does not have a written policy on the issue.
District officials said they do have a policy in place, on a case-by-case basis, that allows students who are uncomfortable using a particular bathroom to have a family meeting with staff and determine the best course of action. In most cases, that means allowing the student to use a private bathroom.
Tension was evident between trustees, who sometimes cut each other off mid-sentence. No action was taken, as the agenda item was only a discussion and explanation by a district attorney about the legalities of the issue.
Lucas Henry, attorney with Abernathy Law Group, said Texas does not have a law regulating student bathroom usage. He said Title IX, the statute that protects people from discrimination based on sex in any education program, does not specifically mention bathroom issues.
The U.S. Department of Education in June released proposed changes to Title IX regulations to restore protections for students who are victims of sexual harassment, assault and sex-based discrimination. The public comment period for this proposal ended Tuesday.
Erin Miller, chief student services officer, said the district follows Title IX and in doing so meets with parents if a student requests to use a restroom for a gender not assigned at birth, and usually allows the student to use a nurse’s restroom.
“Students are not able to go back and forth, and only if the student feels uncomfortable do we go to that measure,” she said.
Out of around 40,000 students at secondary schools, Miller said, fewer than 50 have asked for the accommodation.
“To our knowledge, transgender students have never harmed another student,” she said. “A student who feels uncomfortable should go to a trusted adult and have a talk with them.”
Trustee Marvin Lowe said the other students, the ones not asking for the accommodation, are uncomfortable and need to be protected from seeing a student born of the opposite sex using their restroom.
“Why change the rules for less than 1% when we know more than 1% are uncomfortable?” Lowe asked.
Trustee John Classe said that 1% should feel safe and supported the same as the others.
“As a trustee, we are elected to represent all students,” Classe said.
Lowe said he is mainly upset because the board has not taken action on a written policy on the issue.
Trustee Dynette Davis said she is disappointed the board is having this discussion in 2022, recalling a time when Black students could not go into the same bathroom as their white peers.
“Yet here we are, arguing what specific group of human beings deserves what,” she said.
Davis said she prefers sticking to the facts and asked Miller for the number of incidents in bathrooms that violated school policy, such as students having sex or vaping.
Miller said the district has had 361 incidents on its 73 campuses.
Davis then asked how many are related to transgender students. Miller said zero.
Trustee President Rene Archambault said, “Jf the community comes together wanting division, that is not good and not healthy for our community.”
“That’s the division that has gotten us here it to begin with,” she said.
Discussions will continue about a formal, written policy on this issue at a future meeting, according to the board.