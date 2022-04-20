Molly Rainey will never get used to the idea of Hope Trautwein in crimson and cream, no matter how many times she sees her old friend and North Texas teammate in Oklahoma colors.
“When I think of Hope, I think of her in Mean Green,” Rainey said on Tuesday, just hours before one of the more unusual homecomings in recent UNT history.
Trautwein became UNT legend over the course of four seasons with the Mean Green.
She made national headlines just over a year ago when she threw the first known perfect game in Division I college softball history with all 21 outs coming via strikeout in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
And that’s just for starters. Trautwein also holds UNT’s career records for ERA (2.05), wins (61) and saves (15).
Today, she returns to Lovelace Stadium as a member of the Sooners, the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
UNT will face Oklahoma in a 6:30 p.m. game back on the field where Trautwein became a Mean Green legend. The game is sold out.
“I’m excited to see my old teammates and coaches again,” Trautwein said on Tuesday. “I played four years at North Texas. It will be like coming home.”
The game will elicit all types of emotions from Trautwein, her former UNT teammates and coaches.
Trautwein was universally loved at UNT.
That’s what made seeing her walk away after last season to use the additional year of eligibility she received due to the COVID-19 pandemic at Oklahoma tough for UNT coach Rodney DeLong.
UNT was planning on having Trautwein back this year to lead a talented team that is in the drives’ seat for the Conference USA West Division title without her. UNT is 25-10 and 13-5 in conference play.
Trautwein moved on to play for a national power instead.
“I think that was her plan all along,” DeLong said. “She wasn’t up front about it. It took us by surprise because we were under the impression she was coming back.”
Both sides have since moved on.
Trautwein has an 11-0 record, has allowed just one earned run in 62 1/3 innings and leads the nation with a minuscule 0.11 ERA. UNT landed Purdue transfer Ashley Peters and brought on freshman Skylar Savage to help take Trautwein’s place.
The Mean Green’s one-two punch has combined for a 23-9 record with five saves.
UNT will likely turn to Peters or Savage to pitch against the Sooners. The Mean Green do not know if they will see Trautwein, who said she has no idea if she will pitch.
DeLong said UNT hasn’t talked about Trautwein all year but wishes her well.
“She did great things for us,” DeLong said. “We had a good time. We were disappointed to see her go, but I am happy for her. She is getting to experience cool things at that school and on that team.”
Trautwein is enjoying her bonus season and trying to capitalize on an opportunity she never saw coming until COVID-19 swept the world. The pandemic led the NCAA to grant spring sports athletes who were impacted in the 2020 season an additional season of eligibility.
Trautwein graduated from UNT in December of 2020 and is pursuing her MBA at Oklahoma.
“There were opportunities everywhere because of the extra year,” Trautwein said of the reasons behind her decision to transfer. “That was something I was excited for. I loved playing at North Texas and my career there. This was something that I got the opportunity to do.”
Trautwein wasn’t sure how she would fit in with a team fresh off its fifth national championship.
“We played against Oklahoma and other Power Five schools when I was at North Texas, but there were doubts about whether or not I would be good enough,” Trautwein said. “Everyone took me under their wing and brought me along. The experience I had helped me a lot. I was able to learn quickly. UNT prepared me really well. I’m grateful for that.”
That experience has paid off this season, when Trautwein struck out 13 batters in games against Hawaii and Baylor.
“Coming to Oklahoma helped me grow,” Trautwein said. “I met different people with different knowledge. The coaches have unbelievable experience.”
Trautwein’s former UNT teammates have a similar outlook as DeLong. They all wish her well.
“That is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Amarys Miller-Godsey, a senior who played with Trautwein at UNT. “I hope for her to have success.”
Miller-Godsey stays in touch with Trautwein, as does fellow UNT senior Tayla Evans.
“Hope is the sweetest person I know,” Evans said. “She is also very competitive with herself while also being very much about the team. It’s exciting to be on the field with her because she is very passionate and brings a lot of heart to the game.
“It’s always tough to see your friend leave, but I understood.”
The bonds Trautwein formed with her former UNT teammates have remained strong since she left for Oklahoma. They are the reason Trautwein hopes to have a chance for a quick visit with at least a few UNT players today.
“I have a lot of friends who are at North Texas,” Trautwein said. “When you play with people you create special bonds that don’t end. I will be able to see a lot of friends.”
Miller-Godsey is one of those friends and is looking forward to today’s game as much as Trautwein is.
“I love Hope,” Miller-Godsey said. “She is an awesome person and competitor. I’m excited to see her.”