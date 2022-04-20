One of the most decorated athletes in recent North Texas history will be back at Lovelace Stadium tonight.
Hope Trautwein's return will be one of the more unusual homecomings at UNT of the last few years.
Trautwein made national headlines when she struck out all 21 batters she faced in a perfect game last spring and left the school as the UNT softball team's career leader in ERA (2.05), wins (61) and saves (15).
She'll return to UNT with Oklahoma after joining the Sooners as a graduate transfer in the offseason. Trautwein is tearing it up at Oklahoma. She is 11-0 on the season and leads the nation with a 0.11 ERA.
UNT is off to a terrific start to its season and is in first place in Conference USA's West Division. The Mean Green will have a chance to make some noise nationally when they face the Sooners, who are the top-ranked team in college softball.
UNT also picked up a commitment from transfer guard Kai Huntsberry. The veteran guard took an interesting route from Louisiana to a California junior college to Mary, a Division II school in Bismarck, North Dakota, before committing to UNT.
The UNT women's golf team is also in action this week in the Conference USA tournament. The Mean Green surged into contention in the second round on Tuesday and will look to pull off the come-from-behind win in today's final round.