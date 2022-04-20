Trautwein main
Buy Now

North Texas pitcher Hope Trautwein throws in pitch in a game against Southern Mississippi last season. Trautwein will return to UNT today as a member of the Oklahoma Sooners. 

 Al Key/DRC

One of the most decorated athletes in recent North Texas history will be back at Lovelace Stadium tonight.

Hope Trautwein's return will be one of the more unusual homecomings at UNT of the last few years. 

Trautwein made national headlines when she struck out all 21 batters she faced in a perfect game last spring and left the school as the UNT softball team's career leader in ERA (2.05), wins (61) and saves (15).

She'll return to UNT with Oklahoma after joining the Sooners as a graduate transfer in the offseason. Trautwein is tearing it up at Oklahoma. She is 11-0 on the season and leads the nation with a 0.11 ERA.

Trautwein, UNT coach Rodney DeLong and several Mean Green players spoke about the situation for a story that is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.

UNT is off to a terrific start to its season and is in first place in Conference USA's West Division. The Mean Green will have a chance to make some noise nationally when they face the Sooners, who are the top-ranked team in college softball.

The UNT men's basketball team is coming off a C-USA regular season title and has enjoyed an eventful week. Coach Grant McCasland hired former Drake assistant coach Achoki Moikobu to serve in the same capacity on his staff.

The school made the move official on Tuesday.

UNT also picked up a commitment from transfer guard Kai Huntsberry. The veteran guard took an interesting route from Louisiana to a California junior college to Mary, a Division II school in Bismarck, North Dakota, before committing to UNT.

The UNT women's golf team is also in action this week in the Conference USA tournament. The Mean Green surged into contention in the second round on Tuesday and will look to pull off the come-from-behind win in today's final round.

UNT's athletics department also received some good news this week when its athletes were awarded several academic honors by C-USA, including 71 Commissioners' Academic Medals.

And those are just a few of the stories that have appeared on the Denton Record-Chronicle's website this week. Be sure to check out the rest at the bottom of this email.

— Brett Vito

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!