Liberty Christian School's "The Music Man Kids" opens March 26 at 6:30 p.m.
The performance, hosted by Fifth Grade Musical Theatre, will be free and open to the public.
Liberty Christian School's "The Music Man Kids" opens March 26 at 6:30 p.m.
The performance, hosted by Fifth Grade Musical Theatre, will be free and open to the public.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.
Super Bowl rings
Spotlight on Ponder
World famous moms in Aubrey
Behind the scenes at Thin Line Fest
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news emails -- e-Edition and Wake Up with the DRC? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.