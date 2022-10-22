Stephanie Gardella
Stephanie Gardella

 Courtesy ElectSteph

Denton County’s long-term justice of the peace judge, Republican James R. DePiazza, will battle against newcomer Democrat Stephanie Gardella in the upcoming election for Precinct 2.

DePiazza has served as justice of the peace for Precinct 2 since 2007. DePiazza ran on the campaign that he would voluntarily impose a term limit of five terms, making this his last term if elected.

