McKinney police are warning residents of recent bank jugging cases, in which thieves watch people leave the bank and either rob them or wait until their next stop and smash a car window and steal the cash.
“It is a crime of opportunity taking place all over the country, causing victims to lose huge amounts of money,” police said in a Facebook post about the incidents.
Police are investigating four cases that occurred Jan. 7. Two appear to be related because of the vehicle description — a white Buick Encore SUV with Florida plates.
One victim had just left the Chase Bank in the 4900 block of Eldorado Parkway where he withdrew money and put it in an envelope. He then drove to another location to run an errand and left the envelope on the front seat.
“While he was gone, someone smashed out a window and stole the money,” police said in the post.
One man had $1,500 stolen after he left the Chase Bank in the 1600 block of West University Drive. He drove to a gas station, and while he was inside, someone smashed a window, taking the envelope.
Police said a white Buick SUV was seen driving away, which is the same description from another case from the same bank that day.
That case involved a woman who had her passenger window broken and her purse stolen after stopping at the bank.
“A witness was able to take a picture of the suspect vehicle, which is a white Buick Encore SUV with a Florida license plate” that was obscured, police said.
The fourth victim was a man who had just left the Bank of America in the 2000 block of West University after making a large cash withdrawal. He made another stop and left the money inside the vehicle, returning to find a window smashed and the money gone.
Police are warning residents to be cautious because thieves not only watch people leaving the bank but also watch to see where in the vehicle they place the money. They said placing items in the center console or glovebox often isn’t a deterrent.
Last month, Frisco police sent out a similar crime alert to residents.
Frisco police officer Joshua Lovell said that last year the department responded to 23 reports of bank jugging.