FORT WORTH — Police used a Taser on and shot a man they say threatened his sister with a gun Saturday afternoon.
About 12:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 4900 block of Odessa Avenue, near South Hills Elementary School, after a woman reported her brother was threatening her with a handgun.
Police Chief Neil Noakes said shortly after officers arrived, the man ran out the back of the home. According to Noakes, officers initially tried to take the man into custody by using a Taser on him in the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue but were unsuccessful.
The man then “presented a deadly threat” to the officers, Noakes said, and one officer fired at him, striking him at least once. Police did not say where the man was hit, but he was taken to a hospital and deemed stable as of 3 p.m.
Noakes said a handgun was found at the scene “in the immediate area of the suspect” but declined to explain the nature of the “deadly threat.”
”I’m asking for prayers for everyone involved in the situation,” Noakes said at a news conference. ”It’s a sad situation anytime an officer is forced to use their weapon, it’s a sad situation anytime anyone’s shot, but unfortunately, these are the realities that officers face on a daily basis.”
Police did not release the identity of the man who was shot or say what charges he faced.
Noakes said the officer who shot the man was a 15-year veteran of the force but did not identify the officer.