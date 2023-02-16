A North Texas couple says a Fort Worth fertility clinic used the wrong sperm in two successful in vitro fertilization treatments, according to a lawsuit filed in Tarrant County.
Camille and Derrick Bryan are suing Dr. Robert Kaufmann and Fort Worth Fertility after a DNA test last year revealed Derrick is not their children’s biological father.
The medical malpractice lawsuit, filed Feb. 8, seeks more than $1 million in compensation for physical pain, mental anguish, economic loss and medical costs.
Kaufmann did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
According to the lawsuit, the couple sought Kaufmann’s help in 2015 to start a family and underwent successful embryo transfers in 2016 and 2018. Camille gave birth to a boy, then a girl.
But the fertility clinic mishandled the sperm samples — either recklessly, negligently or intentionally — and used an unknown donor to fertilize Camille’s eggs, the lawsuit alleges.
“The Bryans trusted the medical community to help them start a family, but instead, they were placed in an unimaginable situation,” attorney Tommy Hastings said in a written statement. “No family should ever have to experience the heartache and confusion that comes with having their trust broken in such a manner.”
Adding to the couple’s devastation, the lawsuit says, Camille underwent a hysterectomy in 2021.
This case underscores the need for stricter protocols to protect families undergoing IVF, Hastings said, including proper labeling, identification and verification processes.
More than 73,000 babies were born in 2020 via assisted reproductive technologies like in vitro fertilization, but the process remains expensive. One round of IVF in the U.S. costs $10,000 to $15,000, according to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology.
Fort Worth Magazine has recognized Kaufmann as a “Top Doctor” multiple times, and the physician and his wife have undergone IVF twice themselves, according to the clinic’s website.
Texas Reproductive Center, IVF Laboratories of Fort Worth, FPG Labs, FPG Services, and Ovation Fertility are also named in the lawsuit.