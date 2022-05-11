Ian Kinsler, an All-Star second baseman known for his bat and his grit, will be inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame along with John Blake, who has led the communication efforts for the franchise for more than three decades.
Kinsler was drafted by the Rangers, made his MLB debut with the team and then spent his first eight seasons in Arlington. He earned three of his four All-Star Game appearances with the Rangers and helped the club make its only two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.
Both Kinsler and Blake will be inducted in a pregame ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 13, against the Seattle Mariners. They will be the 23rd and 24th members inducted.
In eight seasons with the Rangers, Kinsler had a .273 batting average and a .349 on base percentage. He also hit 156 of his 257 career home runs with the team.
Kinsler, an Arizona native, was drafted three times: once out of Canyon del Oro High School by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 29th round; once again by the Diamondbacks in the 26th round when he was at Central Arizona College, and finally by the Rangers in the 17th round of the 2003 MLB Draft, when he was playing at Missouri.
Kinsler made it to the big leagues in 2006 and made his debut on Opening Day. He hit 14 home runs as a rookie and finished seventh in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. It was a preview of more to come.
Kinsler’s best season with the Rangers came in 2011, when he hit .255 with 31 home runs and helped the Rangers make their second-straight trip to the World Series. He finished 11th in MVP voting that season.
Kinsler is also one of two second baseman in history to have multiple seasons with 30 home runs and 30 steals. He accomplished that feat in 2009 and 2011.
After eight seasons with the Rangers, Kinsler was traded to the Detroit Tigers in a deal for Prince Fielder and an extra $30 million. Fielder spent three seasons with the Rangers and had one healthy season, hitting 23 home runs and earning an All-Star nod in 2015. Kinsler had one All-Star season with the Tigers and hit 78 home runs in four years before he was traded to the Los Angeles Angeles. He also played single seasons with the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres. His last MLB appearance came in 2019 at the age of 37.
Kinsler will be the first player inducted into the team Hall of Fame since Josh Hamilton in 2019.
Blake has worked in the MLB for 44 years, and 34 of those years have been spent with the Rangers. He’s one of two team employees to work all of the Rangers’ 52 postseason games. The other is broadcaster Eric Nadel, who has called rangers games since 1979. Nadel was inducted in the team Hall of Fame in 2012.