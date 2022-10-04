Kaylon Horton has scored plenty of touchdowns during his football career dating all the way back to when he first showed a knack for returning kickoffs growing up.
None of those mad dashes compared to what he experienced after hauling in a kickoff at the North Texas 1-yard line during the Mean Green’s game at UNLV earlier this year.
Horton, UNT’s pint-sized graduate transfer, spent the first four years of his college career at Tarleton State, a school that didn’t move up from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision level until the 2020 season.
Horton made his first big play on major college level when he fielded that kick at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, found some room to his left and raced 99 yards for a touchdown.
“It was crazy because I had never played in a stadium that big,” Horton said. “I looked up at the screen on that return. We had a screen at my old school, but not one that big. It felt good to look up there and see myself running.”
A few players have emerged as unexpected contributors for UNT this season, but none have been as big of a surprise as Horton. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior ranks 11th nationally with an average of 28.0 yards per kickoff return and is one of 16 players to bring a kickoff back for a touchdown this season.
Horton’s quick rise is even more impressive when one considers he didn’t graduate from Tarleton until Aug. 6. He arrived on campus the Sunday before UNT opened the season with a win at UTEP.
Horton had a reputation as a talented kick and punt returner when he arrived at UNT and has seen his role grow ever since. He’ll be a big part of UNT’s plans to remain atop the Conference USA standings when the Mean Green (3-3, 2-0 C-USA) return to action in a game against Louisiana Tech on Oct. 15 following a bye this week.
Horton has nailed down kick returning duties. He’s done so well, UNT’s coaching staff has begun toying with ways to work him into their offensive game plan as a running back.
“We’re going to find ways to get explosive guys the ball,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “The more comfortable he gets and the more knowledgeable he becomes about the system, the more we’ll be able to utilize him.”
Horton had made progress in that regard. He scored on a 5-yard run in a loss to Memphis a week after his return against UNLV and has two catches for 32 yards in UNT’s last two games.
The experience has been rewarding for Horton after a whirlwind few weeks.
“It seems like I just got here,” Horton said. “I barely know where my classes are. I’m from Houston and wanted to be at a bigger school. My old school was in a small country town. North Texas is more of what I’m used to.
“The guys have welcomed me.”
The journey to UNT
Horton was a long way from returning kickoffs in an NFL stadium during his senior season at Cy Ridge in Houston.
The chances Horton would even play in college seemed remote. He checked in at just 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds as a senior.
“My high school coaches were nervous about playing me because I was so small,” Horton said. “Everyone has been bigger than me since I was little, though. I’m used to it.”
Horton exceled as a cornerback as a senior but was a better track athlete than a football player and competed in the UIL state meet as a sprinter. He might have ended up pursuing running on the college level had Tarleton not offered him a football scholarship two days before national signing day.
That offer was the break Horton needed.
Horton started out as a cornerback at Tarleton before moving to offense. He contributed as a wide receiver, catching 18 passes, including one that went for a touchdown.
But it was the kicking game where Horton truly left his mark with the Texans. He returned 31 kickoffs for 693 yards and a touchdown. He picked up 225 yards and another score on 31 punt returns.
All that experience has helped Horton develop a feel for the return game.
“You kind of know before they kick the ball who is going to attack you, who to avoid and where the holes are going to be,” Horton said.
Horton was ready to see if those skills would translate to a higher level of college football after playing four seasons at Tarleton and picking up his degree.
“I knew there was more football out there in the world,” Horton said. “I loved my old school, but I wanted new scenery and a place to play.”
A perfect fit with Mean Green
Horton reached out to UNT chief of staff Luke Walerius, who heads up the Mean Green’s recruiting operations, last summer to see if the program might be interested in adding a veteran kick returner.
He was on his way to UNT not long after the Mean Green’s staff got a look at his highlight tape. The Mean Green ranked 11th out of 14 teams in C-USA last season in kickoff return average at 18.9 yards per attempt.
Horton learned quickly of UNT’s plans for him.
“My first day, coach told me I’d be returning kicks,” Horton said. “I told him I’m ready.”
That has been apparent the last few weeks.
Horton brought a kick back 38 yards in a win over Texas Southern and broke free for a 40-yard return against Memphis.
He’s made quite the impression on his teammates along the way.
“He’s got great vision, speed and elusiveness,” quarterback Austin Aune said. “When you’ve got a guy like that, you want to try to get him the ball and get some explosive plays while also giving other guys some rest. He’s been a great addition.”
That was evident when Horton broke free on his touchdown return against UNLV. He’s always had a simple philosophy when it comes to returning kicks and hasn’t deviated since he arrived at UNT.
“When I catch the ball in practice, I try to take it to the crib every play so it doesn’t feel any different in a game,” Horton said. “When it opened up in the game [against UNLV], I saw green and kept running.”