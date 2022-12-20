bullet hole

A bullet hole from police officer Aaron Dean's shot is seen in the rear window of Atatiana Jefferson's home on East Allen Ave in Fort Worth on Oct. 15, 2019, after Dean shot into the home and killed her. Dean was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to almost 12 years in prison.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

FORT WORTH — The former Fort Worth officer convicted of manslaughter for the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 12 years in prison, marking an end to the long-awaited trial in a case that sent shockwaves across Tarrant County and nationwide.

The Tarrant County jury of seven men and five women deliberated Aaron Dean’s punishment for about 13 hours over two days before reaching a decision about 2 p.m. Dean was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison.

