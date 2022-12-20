FORT WORTH — The former Fort Worth officer convicted of manslaughter for the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 12 years in prison, marking an end to the long-awaited trial in a case that sent shockwaves across Tarrant County and nationwide.
The Tarrant County jury of seven men and five women deliberated Aaron Dean’s punishment for about 13 hours over two days before reaching a decision about 2 p.m. Dean was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison.
The jury didn’t say how they determined the sentence. But Amber Carr, Jefferson’s sister, wrote on Facebook that the sentence referenced the age of Jefferson’s 11-year-old nephew, Zion, who was with her when she was killed, as well as the date Dean killed Jefferson: Oct. 12, 2019.
Dean stood emotionless and stared ahead as state District Judge George Gallagher read the decision in the courtroom. The former officer then sat down with his defense team and stared at the judge as each juror confirmed the verdict. A black Bible sat on the table next to him. Dean must serve half his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
Jefferson’s relatives and community members expressed mixed reactions after the decision, with many saying no sentence could bring Jefferson back. But, her loved ones said, Jefferson’s death and Dean’s sentence could be a catalyst for change for policing in Fort Worth.
“No amount of sentencing will make me feel as though we achieved some type of justice,” Ashley Carr, Jefferson’s oldest sister, told Dean during victim-impact statements. “Atatiana should still be here. She had big dreams and goals.”
The same jurors found Dean, 38, guilty of manslaughter Thursday after weighing his guilt for about 14 hours over two days, drawing mixed reactions. The jury rejected a murder charge, which could have led to a life sentence. Dean faced two to 20 years in prison but was also eligible for probation. Dean had been free on bond but was jailed after his manslaughter conviction.
Dean shot Jefferson through her bedroom window from the backyard of her mother’s East Fort Worth home after a concerned neighbor called a nonemergency police line. The home’s doors were open, and lights were on inside. Jefferson and Zion Carr, who was 8 at the time, were playing video games and left the doors open to air out smoke after they burned hamburgers.
Jefferson, an aspiring doctor raised in Dallas’ Oak Cliff, moved in to care for her ailing mother and Zion, whose mother was also in poor health. His mother, Amber Carr, was hospitalized part way through the trial and wasn’t in court to hear the sentence.
Dean testified that he saw the barrel of Jefferson’s gun. His lawyers said in opening statements for the guilt-innocence phase of the trial that he saw a green laser pointed at him, but Dean did not testify to that.
Jurors left the courthouse without commenting as they were escorted by deputies.
James Smith, the neighbor who called police, said he was satisfied with Dean’s punishment even though he had hoped for the maximum.
Smith testified during the guilt-innocence phase of the trial that he relives the shooting daily and feels somewhat responsible for Jefferson’s killing. He said Tuesday outside the courtroom that he was still processing the jury’s decision, but echoed sentiments that Jefferson’s death could impact the future of local police work.
“There’s still work to be done,” Smith said. “And Atatiana will help me champion change in the city of Fort Worth.”
Fort Worth police declined to comment on the sentence.
Fort Worth City Council member Chris Nettles said while he finds comfort in knowing “a murderer will spend time in prison,” he is disappointed in the length of the sentence, which he called “the bare minimum.”
”Are we supposed to celebrate the fact that the justice system did its job?” Nettles said. “Black people are tired of being told to ‘be grateful’ and ‘look at the bright side’ when getting handed the crumbs of society.”
Deliberations
The jury deliberated Dean’s punishment about seven-and-a-half hours Monday before Gallagher sequestered them at a hotel for the night. Jurors continued deliberations Tuesday morning for about five-and-a-half hours. Deliberations lasted longer than witness testimony during the punishment phase of the trial.
Prosecutors asked jurors for the maximum sentence while defense attorneys said Dean deserved probation. Dean is white. Jefferson was Black. Although some of the 12 jurors are people of color, none are Black.
About two dozen people crowded inside a courthouse hallway with cases of water, soda, snacks and doughnuts as they waited for the jury’s decision. People set up lunch stations in the hallway with pizza and barbecue. State troopers occasionally roamed through the courthouse hallways.
As word of a verdict rippled through the hallways, observers lined up outside the courtroom.
Jurors entered the courtroom, some with their eyes wet with tears. A man who sat closest to Jefferson’s family looked around the gallery before his eyes fell on Ashley Carr.
Carr released a deep breath when the verdict was read and hunched forward. The juror near her watched her, and his eyes appeared to well with tears.
In a statement after the verdict, Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson said the trial was “difficult for all involved, including our community.”
”This trial wasn’t about politics, and it wasn’t about race,” Wilson wrote. “If someone breaks the law, they have to be held accountable. The jury agreed. We thank the jury members for making sure justice was served.”
Estella Williams, president of the Fort Worth-Tarrant County branch of the NAACP, said in a written statement that Dean’s actions “greatly affected” Jefferson’s family and the entire Fort Worth community, and the emotional impact would be felt for “years to come.”
She said their group will continue to “fight the good fight,” adding Dean damaged “the psyche of our kids.”
“His actions continue to perpetuate an uneasiness about the level of safety in our own homes,” Williams said. “The fact that the decision on sentencing is at the higher end of the spectrum of punishment, is proof that we are making progress toward judicial equity.”
Closing arguments
Prosecutors pleaded in closing arguments for jurors to return a 20-year sentence. Jefferson’s “life is worth so much more than a probation sentence — so much more,” prosecutor Ashlea Deener said in closing arguments. “This family, her memory, her legacy, this community deserves more.”
Bob Gill, one of Dean’s defense attorneys, asked jurors to choose probation for Dean, saying the judge will decide fair terms if the jury grants him the opportunity. Gill said the jury decided already that Dean acted recklessly and without malice, not intentionally and knowingly, and the former officer didn’t intend Jefferson to die.
Gill said Dean acted to protect himself and his fellow officer, Carol Darch, when he shot Jefferson. Dean didn’t set out to “hunt someone down,” Gill said, he was trained by Fort Worth police to “eliminate a threat.”
Witnesses testified Friday during the punishment phase about Jefferson’s and Dean’s characters, including a psychologist who said he evaluated Dean before he was hired by Fort Worth police and concluded Dean wasn’t fit for police work. Dean successfully appealed the psychologist’s finding and finished the police academy in 2018.
Prosecutors argued since the trial began Dec. 5 that Jefferson had a right to defend herself and Dean didn’t see Jefferson’s gun or follow proper procedures when he arrived at the home. Defense attorneys said Dean acted within his Fort Worth police training to meet deadly force with deadly force.
Dean and a fellow officer did not announce themselves when they responded to the call, which was a focus of the five days of testimony. Dean said he didn’t announce their presence because he suspected a burglary was in progress and he didn’t want to alert a perpetrator.
Other North Texas cases
At the time of his arrest, Dean was the first Tarrant County police officer charged with murder.
Other North Texas officers accused of murder in recent years include Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who was convicted in 2019 of murdering Botham Jean, and Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was found guilty in 2018 of murdering Jordan Edwards.
Guyger, a white officer who was off-duty but still in uniform when she fatally shot Jean, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Jean, 26, was an innocent Black man who was eating ice cream on his couch when Guyger entered his apartment after mistaking it for her own, which was a floor below Jean’s. She testified she mistook him for an intruder and shot him after he stood up.
Oliver was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Oliver, who was white, was on duty when he murdered Jordan, a Black 15-year old who had done nothing wrong and was unarmed as he left a party. The teen was sitting in the passenger seat of a car driving away when Oliver fatally shot him with a rifle.