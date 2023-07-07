20221007_MavsMagic_09
Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy warms up before an NBA preseason basketball game against the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Center on Oct. 7, 2022.

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

The Mavericks are back — kind of.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving won’t bring superstar flair to Dallas’ games during the NBA summer league, but the Mavericks’ developmental squad will offer major intrigue over the next two weeks in Las Vegas.

