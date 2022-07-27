UNT pre-camp newsletter
North Texas coach Seth Littrell and the Mean Green will open fall practice on Friday ahead of their opener at UTEP on Aug. 27. UNT finished 6-7 last season after falling to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.

College football season is nearly upon us.

The signs are all around. The calendar will soon flip to August. The preseason magazines are on the shelves. 

