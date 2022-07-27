College football season is nearly upon us.
The signs are all around. The calendar will soon flip to August. The preseason magazines are on the shelves.
Today is actually Conference USA media day. By the time this newsletter hits subscribers' email, we will be well into media sessions at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
UNT's players will report on Thursday before fall camp begins Friday. The Mean Green are coming off a 6-7 season that culminated with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT is expected to be a bowl contender again this season. The Mean Green were picked to finish fifth in C-USA in the league's preseason media poll.
We examine the key storylines heading into fall practice as UNT looks to exceed those expectations today in a story that is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.
We also reviewed some of the key issues that are certain to come up during C-USA media day ahead of the event.
July is also a time we run a fun feature on 10 things UNT fans should know about one member of the Mean Green. We took a look at the unique background of running back Ayo Adeyi this year.
This is also the time of year watch lists for the major college football awards come out. Linebacker KD Davis made the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Butkus Award. Offensive lineman Manase Mose landed on the Outland Trophy watch list, while wide receiver Roderic Burns made the Biletnikoff watch list.
There was also a quite a bit of basketball news that came down this week, considering it's the middle of the summer. The UNT men's team added point guard Christian Moore, who has joined the team ahead of the upcoming season.
And finally, Bleed Green, a UNT alumni team, made a run in The Basketball Tournament, a summertime $1 million, winner-takes-all event.
Bleed Green beat Eberlein Drive and took down Purple & Black, a Kansas State alumni team, before falling to the Aftershocks, a group of former Wichita State greats.
And those are just a few of the stories that have appeared on the Denton Record-Chronicle's website this week. Be sure to check out the rest at the bottom of this email.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
