H-E-B Frisco

H-E-B will open in Frisco on the northeast corner of Main Street and Legacy Drive on Wednesday.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

Texas is a big state known for its bravado, some earned and some fiction. In the case of the state’s most well-known grocer, it’s mostly earned.

Going to the grocery store gets personal really fast. So when a new grocer comes to town, it’s a big deal. Not ranked in any particular order, here are five things that help explain why H-E-B’s expansion is getting so much attention. The chain’s first Dallas-Fort Worth store opens Wednesday in Frisco.

Tags

Recommended for you