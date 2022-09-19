Texas is a big state known for its bravado, some earned and some fiction. In the case of the state’s most well-known grocer, it’s mostly earned.
Going to the grocery store gets personal really fast. So when a new grocer comes to town, it’s a big deal. Not ranked in any particular order, here are five things that help explain why H-E-B’s expansion is getting so much attention. The chain’s first Dallas-Fort Worth store opens Wednesday in Frisco.
Texas taste buds: H-E-B sells all the national grocery brands, but its 20,000 H-E-B private label products differentiate its shelves. Its annual Quest for Texas Best competition identifies Texas-based food entrepreneurs that it features in its stores. And it recognized years ago that there’s not one Texas appetite, so it created Central Market, MiTienda and Joe V’s Smart Shop to fit into various Texas neighborhoods. H-E-B operates its own culinary school in San Antonio for its 145,000 employees. Each store has its own chef on staff. Even store managers are sent through culinary training to gain an appreciation for ingredients and what it means to cook good food.
Far and wide: H-E-B operates only in Texas and Mexico, but it has a national reputation in the super competitive industry that fights daily for America’s more than $800 billion annual grocery spending. In recent years, H-E-B has regularly ranked high on national lists: It was the No. 1 grocer in 2020 and No. 2 in 2021 and 2022, just behind Amazon, out of 60 U.S. grocers in Dunnhumby’s annual retail preference index. This year, it edged out Amazon as the No. I e-commerce grocer. H-E-B’s pharmacy has ranked No. 1 among grocers for two years in a row by J.D. Power.
Texas tough: This state has had many successful grocery families. Dallas had the Cullums and the Minyards, Lubbock had the Bumsteads and Houston the Onsteads. There have been several others since 1905 when H-E-B was founded by Florence Butt. Howard Edward Butt took over from his mother after he returned home from World War I. H-E-B is a survivor that has been able to maintain a significant share of the Texas market. It’s one grocer that Walmart has called out over the years as a formidable competitor.
Workplace pride: It’s known for being a preferred employer and for its philanthropy. It was classic H-E-B to ship truckloads of bottled water and cleanup supplies to Central Texas during the severe flooding in 2018. This year, it donated $10 million to rebuild Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. In 2015, H-E-B established an employee stock ownership plan and has granted more than $1 billion worth of stock to 63,000 employees. The Butt family is giving 15% of the company to employees, and that includes its Dallas-based Central Market division.
A little FOMO: Our fear of missing out is real. Dallas-Fort Worth is the state’s largest metro area without a lot of H-E-B stores. Texans who have lived in South and Central Texas are clued in. Some of us have new neighbors or co-workers who say they love DFW but really miss their H-E-B store. We’ve been getting an earful about H-E-B for years, and now we get to try it ourselves.