North Texas quarterback Austin Aune stood in front of a small gathering of reporters following the Mean Green’s biggest win of the season last week and reflected on how many doubts lingered around the program not all that long ago.
Aune understood the reasons for a lack of faith in UNT after six straight losses dropped the Mean Green to 1-6.
Even then he wasn’t afraid to tell anyone who would listen that UNT was better than its record indicated.
“I told you five or six weeks ago that we had a group of guys who didn’t want to give up,” Aune said. “We wanted to fight and win.
“We’re a good football team when we do the things we know how to do.”
The five-game winning streak UNT pulled off to cap the regular season proved his point.
The Mean Green posted a couple of heart-stopping wins and followed up with one of the biggest upsets in program history when they knocked off UTSA to become bowl eligible at 6-6. UNT was 1-47 against ranked teams in program history before it upended the 15th-ranked Roadrunners.
The Mean Green are expected to receive a bowl berth this weekend after the conference championship games wrap up.
So how did UNT get there?
The answer isn’t as simple as winning five straight games. The Mean Green’s rise is rooted in a series of key decisions and critical moments when they pulled through.
What might have been even more important was UNT’s coaches and players continuing to believe in each other when few others did.
UNT coach Seth Littrell equated the challenge to a five-step program, as if UNT was in treatment for poor football performance.
“We had to keep grinding and focus on the voices in the room,” Littrell said. “It can get pretty ugly if you allow it to. This was our fifth step. I told them, ‘Don’t drink the Kool-Aid. As soon as you drink the Kool-Aid, you’re going to get drunk.’ Now we get to take the sixth step, which will be awesome.”
The five steps Littrell referred to were the five games UNT won to close the regular season. There were a host of key moves the Mean Green made that had an impact on each of those wins.
The following is a look at five of those moves and how they impacted each win in UNT’s streak.
The addition of Phil Bennett
The seeds for UNT’s turnaround were planted long before the Mean Green edged Rice 30-24 in overtime back on Oct. 30 to begin their streak.
One of the most important came in the offseason when Littrell hired Phil Bennett as his defensive coordinator.
Bennett is known as a defensive guru in college football, a reputation he earned over the course of a career that includes stops coordinating defenses for powerhouse programs, including Texas A&M and LSU.
Littrell has known Bennett since he was playing for Oklahoma, where Bennett was an assistant coach. Littrell was able to land Bennett as a result of their friendship. Bennett had his work cut out for him after taking over a defense that allowed 42.8 points per game last season.
UNT struggled early in the season when it was blown out 40-6 by UAB and 35-12 by SMU, but came on late in the year as players settled in.
“I love the defense,” linebacker KD Davis said. “Coach Bennett puts you in position to make plays.”
UNT shut out Rice on its possession in overtime in a 30-24 win that kicked off its winning streak.
The Mean Green didn’t allow more than 23 points in a game the rest of the way and ended the regular season allowing just 27.5 points per game.
“It’s amazing how many of those guys come up and say they love Phil and the whole defensive staff,” Littrell said earlier in the season. “They relate very well to our guys and are great mentors and coaches.”
The shift to a run-based offense
UNT’s offense underwent just as dramatic of a makeover as its defense.
The Mean Green have relied on their passing game for most of Littrell’s six seasons. Mason Fine threw for 12,505 yards in four seasons from 2016-19.
UNT threw the ball 55 times in a loss to SMU in the second week of the season and averaged 36.5 pass attempts per game during its six-game losing streak. That approach clearly wasn’t paying off after UNT scored 35 points combined in loses to SMU, UAB and Louisiana Tech.
“We had to change our identity quick,” Littrell said. “We decided our best opportunity was to play great defense, run the ball and take our shots in the passing game.”
UNT was averaging 219.4 rushing yards per game after its sixth straight loss.
The Mean Green averaged 283 rushing yards per game during their five-game winning streak and cleared 320 yards three times while taking advantage of their strengths that include a stout offensive line. UNT had four starting offensive linemen returning with a combined 81 starts heading into the season.
The payoff was evident in UNT’s second game of the winning streak, a 38-14 win over Southern Miss. The Mean Green rolled up 321 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
“Without a doubt, running the ball has helped us a lot,” offensive lineman Jacob Brammer said. “We’ve taken it upon ourselves as an offensive line to power our offense. We want to be the most physical team on the field at all times.”
Establishing a plan to turn it around
The strategic moves UNT made to turn its season around wouldn’t have made a difference had the Mean Green not bought into the fact they could make it happen.
Littrell sold his players on a plan that sounded a little like a trip to rehab for bad football.
“Coach Littrell has been preaching that we are in a five-step program,” defensive end Grayson Murphy said. “We needed to go 1-0 every week. Now we are 6-6 and going to a bowl game. It’s a sign of great coaching and great leadership on this team. Everyone pulled together. We never felt like we were a bad team. We just had some tough breaks.”
UNT’s plan paid dividends when the Mean Green began to make the key plays they failed to convert earlier in the year. The Mean Green’s overtime win over Rice was just the start.
UNT was locked in a close game with UTEP when it came through in the clutch to pull out a third straight win.
UNT was locked in a 17-17 tie with the Miners and had the ball at its 18 with 49 seconds left.
Aune dropped back on UNT’s fourth play of its drive and heaved the ball down the field. Detraveon Brown was there and hauled in a 58-yard pass to set up Ethan Mooney’s 27-yard game-winning field goal.
Leadership stepping forward
UNT never would have been in position to pull off that win had it not been for the leaders who guided the Mean Green through rough times and convinced everyone to buy into Littrell’s five-step plan.
"I thought we could do it,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “We had a few young guys with their heads down, but out leaders did a great job of picking them up. A lot of teams would have given up at 1-6.”
By the time UNT reached its game at Florida International, the Mean Green’s coaches and core leaders had the entire team convinced it could pull off the unexpected to run the table to end the regular season.
One of the last challenges was to take care of business against an FIU team that had lost nine straight games.
UNT turned its excursion to Miami into a business trip and a 49-7 rout. The easy win showed the Mean Green’s players were all on board with Littrell’s plan.
“Everyone has bought into what the coaches were saying,” running back Isaiah Johnson said. “Good stuff is rolling.”
Belief from the top down
The belief UNT’s players showed was vital in its regular season finale against UTSA.
Few outside the program believe the Mean Green had a shot against the Roadrunners, who had run out to an 11-0 start.
UNT’s coaches and players were confident despite what seemed like long odds.
“I felt really good throughout the week and really the last few weeks with the way they prepared, their confidence and the accountability there has been,” Littrell said.
UNT was under a whole lot more pressure than UTSA. The Roadrunners did have a perfect regular season on the line but had already clinched a spot in the C-USA title game.
The Mean Green needed to win to keep their bowl hopes alive.
UNT never left much of a doubt it would complete its magical run to become bowl eligible. The Mean Green scored 17 first-quarter points and rolled to a 45-23 win that completed their five-step program.
UNT didn’t have any margin for error along the way and made all the right moves to come back from a 1-6 start.
“I’m just proud of our guys,” Littrell said. “All the adversity we have faced throughout the year has been a real challenge. We stuck together and grinded through it.”