House

This residence, at 1823 Highland Drive in Carrollton, just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, is the site of what federal investigators say was a fentanyl distribution house.

 Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News

The “one pill can kill” fentanyl epidemic has hit home. Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of overdoses, most of them since December.

Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.

Dallas Morning News staff writer Maggie Prosser contributed to this report.

