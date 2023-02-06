The “one pill can kill” fentanyl epidemic has hit home. Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of overdoses, most of them since December.
Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
The grim narrative was laid out in a criminal complaint filed against Luis Eduardo Navarrete and Magaly Mejia Cano as the pair made their initial appearance Monday afternoon in federal court in Dallas on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
The Dallas Morning News broke the story just as the document was unsealed by the court.
The list of kids dead or revived in the emergency room as a result of the drug has grown week after week since mid-December, according to the complaint — a pattern of tragedy playing out in full view in this inner-ring suburb of Dallas.
The most recent death linked to distribution of fentanyl-laced pills by Navarrete and Mejia Cano occurred Feb. 1 and at least one 13-year-old student is among the nine overdose victims, according to the federal complaint.
The fatalities and overdoses involve teens enrolled in R.L. Turner, DeWitt Perry Middle School and Dan F. Long Middle School. Neither the victims, one of whom overdosed twice, nor student dealers — all of them minors — are identified in the complaint.
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton described the defendants’ alleged actions as “simply despicable.”
“To deal fentanyl is to knowingly imperil lives. To deal fentanyl to minors — naive middle and high school students — is to shatter futures,” she said in a written statement to The News.
The alleged drug house is a bedraggled residence, its roof and wood accents peeling away from the brown brick. The address on the front of the house is easy to spot, 1823 Highland Drive, just a block south of East Belt Line Road and a few houses west of Josey Lane.
Ongoing surveillance at the residence, according to the criminal complaint, revealed Navarrete, 21, and Mejia Cano, 29, distributing drugs to multiple individuals, many of them Turner students. The complaint also states that eight of these juveniles — ages 14 to 16 — in turn sold them to other students.
Asked whether the alleged juvenile dealers are still on campus or whether any juveniles have been apprehended, Carrollton Police Department spokeswoman Isamar Leguizamo said, “This remains an active investigation.” She wouldn’t comment on possible arrests.
In an email Monday to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD parents, the district wrote about its education efforts in regard to fentanyl but mentioned nothing about the deaths, overdoses or federal complaint.
Brian Moersch, interim superintendent, said, “We strongly encourage adults to engage in open conversations with children about the risks of drugs, especially fentanyl.”
14-year-old overdosed twice
The federal complaint unsealed Monday includes the story of one 14-year-old R.L. Turner student who was brought back from the edge of death twice after she overdosed on an “M30.”
M30 is among the most common street names, along with “percs” and “yerks,” for the blue pressed-powder fentanyl pills, which users generally crush then snort or smoke. The complaint against Navarrete and Mejia Cano described the drugs they distributed as “fake Percocet and OxyContin” tablets laced with fentanyl.
The 14-year-old girl, as described in the complaint, overdosed at her home on Christmas Eve and survived after first responders rushed her to an unspecified hospital. The same series of events happened again Jan. 16; this time she suffered temporary paralysis.
According to the complaint, the girl and her mother told investigators two different classmates sold her the M30s. She also said she had purchased multiple M30 tablets directly from Navarrete at the Highland Drive house.
Federal drug agents and Carrollton police began working around the clock in January to look into the suspicious series of juvenile medical emergencies, which began in September.
The complaint says surveillance at the Highland Drive house documented Navarrete making a “hand to hand” transaction with a 16-year-old R.L. Turner student, who was identified as one of the juvenile dealers.
The boy “appeared to crush up a pill and snort it on the front porch area of the residence” before appearing “to manipulate small pieces of paper and possibly package drugs,” the complaint says.
A school resource officer was notified as the student began walking toward the high school campus, and he detained the 16-year-old after he was observed “making a ‘snorting sound’” in a bathroom stall.
The teen seemed to be intoxicated and had a razor blade and “snort straw” with residue, according to the federal document.
The complaint says the 16-year-old admitted the paraphernalia was used to ingest a “perc pill.”
Navarrete frequently communicated with student dealers, including this 16-year-old, through Instagram, the complaint says.
This case is only in its opening chapter. As it progresses — and as state and local agencies decide how to handle the juvenile dealers — more details will emerge, including what additional drug activity occurred on school property.
It’s incredibly rare for juveniles, especially those as young as what’s alleged in this case, to face federal prosecution.
Whether the Carrollton-Farmers Branch teens knew exactly what the M30s contained is not known.
Fentanyl, a highly potent and addictive synthetic opiate, is often mixed with acetaminophen and other substances then pressed into pills.
Sometimes dealers circulate them under the guise of prescription drugs such as Percocet or OxyContin that individuals don’t know contain fentanyl. In other cases, users specifically seek out fentanyl.
The going street rate for users is $10 per M30, according to the complaint.
While law enforcement generally uses the term “overdose,” many people, especially those who have lost loved ones to fentanyl, say “poisoning” is a more appropriate term because even the tiniest amount can be lethal to an unwitting user.