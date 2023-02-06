Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 52F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 11:31 am
Business reporter
Consumers are feeling less confident about the economy and more anxiety about the year ahead amid continued inflationary pressure, and Denton residents are no exception.
Take a sneak peek at the economic outlook for the coming months and what locals are doing to cope with exclusive early access to the Your Money, Your Home newsletter, available here >> Denton County residents feel the pinch of higher prices, curb spending to cope
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.