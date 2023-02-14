Kirchner
Buy Now

Christopher Kirchner, co-founder and former CEO of Dallas-based software firm Slync.io.

 Courtesy of Slync.io

Christopher Kirchner, co-founder and former CEO of software firm Slync Inc., has been charged with fraud by multiple federal agencies, accused of selling $67 million in securities to investors and then using nearly half to buy a private jet and pay for other personal expenses to “live extravagantly while not paying Slync’s employees.”

Kirchner, 35, was arrested at his home in Westlake on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas. He was charged by federal prosecutors with wiring $20 million from the firm’s bank account to his own. He later appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Hal R. Ray Jr.

0
0
0
0
0