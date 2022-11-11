Less than a month after applications opened, a federal judge in Texas ruled President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional Thursday, the latest in a series of obstacles preventing the administration from forgiving hundreds of billions of dollars across millions of borrowers.
The debt forgiveness plan would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Those who received Pell Grants, which are federal grants typically awarded to students with exceptional financial need, would be eligible for an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.
Here’s what we know about the program’s future.
What is the legal basis the administration cited to create this program?
The Biden Administration created the student loan forgiveness program based on a 2003 law known as the “HEROES Act,” which grants “expansive authority” to the Education Department to alleviate hardship from federal student loans in the face of national emergencies.
The COVID-19 pandemic qualifies as a national emergency, according to a 25-page memo issued by The Justice Department in August.
“You have asked whether the HEROES Act authorizes the Secretary to address the financial hardship arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic by reducing or canceling the principal balances of student loans for a broad class of borrowers,” the memo says. “We conclude that the Act grants that authority.”
Why was the program struck down?
In October, the Job Creators Network Foundation, a business advocacy group, filed a lawsuit on behalf of two student loan borrowers. In the suit, the group argued “the bailout violates the Administrative Procedure Act’s notice-and-comment procedures,” meaning the Biden administration failed to take public input into account before implementing the program.
Elaine Parker, president of of the foundation, called the move “an unprecedented executive power grab.”
“The administration’s action does nothing to address the root cause of unaffordable tuition: greedy and bloated colleges that raise tuition far more than inflation year after year while sitting on $700 billion in endowments,” she wrote in a news release. “Bailing out this debt only kicks this problem down the road.”
District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, wrote in his decision that he agreed the program went beyond Congress’ power to make laws.
“In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone,” Pittman wrote. “Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government.”
“The Court is not blind to the current political division in our country,” he added, “but it is fundamental to the survival of our Republic that the separation of powers as outlined in our Constitution be preserved.”
Does Pittman have the final say?
No, and the Biden administration has announced they will appeal his decision, moving the case into the hands of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.
According to The Washington Post, the appeals court can either “vacate the district court ruling and return the case to the lower court, or rule in favor of the administration based on the merits of the appeal. After the court weighs in, it is possible either side could petition the Supreme Court to take up the case.”
Who is Judge Matt Pittman?
Judge Matt Pittman was appointed to serve on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas by Trump in 2019.
Before that, Pittman served as a judge on the 352nd District Court in Fort Worth from 2015 to 2017, and then as an associate justice on the Court of Appeals for the Second District of Texas from 2017 to 2019.
A longtime Texan, he received a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in 1996 before going on to earn his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 1999.
While studying law, he clerked in the General Counsel’s Office of the Governor of Texas under then Gov. George W. Bush, and was a founding member of the Texas Review of Law & Politics, according to The Federalist Society, which also says Pittman is a founding member of its Fort Worth chapter.
Can you still apply?
The program’s website, studentaid.gov, said Friday that applications are not currently being accepted due to the court order, which it notes the administration is “seeking to overturn.”
In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday those who have already submitted an application will not have to reapply if the program is able to move forward.
“For the 26 million borrowers who have already given the Department of Education the necessary information to be considered for debt relief — 16 million of whom have already been approved for relief — the Department will hold onto their information so it can quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,” Jean-Pierre said.
“We will never stop fighting for hardworking Americans most in need — no matter how many roadblocks our opponents and special interests try to put in our way.”
What other roadblocks has the program faced?
Halting applications was not the case when the program was previously put on hold Oct. 21 by the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals while it considered an effort by the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Arkansas and South Carolina to block the program.
PBS NewsHour reported that the six-state lawsuit, filed in federal court in Indiana, also accused the Biden administration of overstepping its executive powers, saying it would “increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven.”
The stay temporarily prevented the Biden administration from clearing debt, but the White House still encouraged borrowers to continue applying for relief, saying the court order did not prevent applications or the review of applications, according to The Associated Press.
When do student loan repayments start up again?
Student loan repayments are set to resume Dec. 31.
A payment freeze was implemented in early 2020 due to widespread financial hardship sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic and has been extended several times since. It was previously set to expire Aug. 31.
Interest rates will remain at 0% until repayments start. Under an earlier extension announced in April, people who were behind on payments before the pandemic will automatically be put in good standing, according to the AP.