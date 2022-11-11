Less than a month after applications opened, a federal judge in Texas ruled President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional Thursday, the latest in a series of obstacles preventing the administration from forgiving hundreds of billions of dollars across millions of borrowers.

The debt forgiveness plan would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Those who received Pell Grants, which are federal grants typically awarded to students with exceptional financial need, would be eligible for an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

