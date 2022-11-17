This story has been updated here: FBI arrests Denton County fire chief, suit against department claims he stole firefighters' pension
This story has been updated here: FBI arrests Denton County fire chief, suit against department claims he stole firefighters' pension
FBI agents on Thursday arrested the longtime Argyle fire chief and searched the Argyle Fire Department but court documents that could detail the case remained sealed.
Agents were seen inside the fire department’s administrative office.
“You can’t be in here,” an agent told a reporter who walked inside the fire station.
FBI spokeswoman Melinda Urbina confirmed the agency was executing a search warrant and that Chief Mac Hohenberger, 63, was arrested Thursday afternoon at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he returned home from a trip to Las Vegas.
Argyle firefighters have complained in recent months about irregularities involving their pension funds.
In August, former firefighter Harold "Trey" Ring filed a federal lawsuit against the fire department alleging pension money was misappropriated for 46 Argyle firefighters over the past five years.
Ring's attorney, Eric Roberson of Dallas, said he is trying to get the lawsuit certified as a class-action on behalf of all the firefighters.
"We're surprised the FBI has raided the fire department but not shocked," Roberson said Thursday. "The financial mismanagement they've admitted to already is clear."
Urbina would not confirm the pension fund had anything to do with the FBI investigation.
Argyle Fire Department spokeswoman Megan Reynolds said she had no comment on what was happening but said she might have more details to announce at a later date.
Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston said he was surprised by the arrest and noted the fire district serves the city but is a separate government entity.
"The men and women of the fire department are our heroes," he said. "Allegations of wrongdoing involving the leadership of this organization are deeply saddening."
This story originally appeared on KXAS-TV (NBC5), a Denton Record-Chronicle news partner.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.