The benefits are numerous:
More local content.
Ability to add video to stories.
Updated stories throughout the day with significant developments.
Screen is brighter, color photos and ads are brighter.
Can pinch the screen to enlarge type for easier readability.
Don’t have to worry about missed delivery.
Don’t have to go outside to get your paper.
Can access it anywhere, including daily access when you are out of town.
25 daily interactive puzzles and games.
Washington Post week in review section each Sunday. (20 pages)
Access to digital circulars.
Latest news/final high school and college sports game stories and scores.
Environmental savings, no more newsprint.