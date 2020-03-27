Yes, our subscription pricing is not changing. We are well below peers, in fact by up to 1/3 the cost of what other peer size papers charge for a monthly subscription. We can’t get people interested in subscribing to print for our current $3.25/week…when we need to be getting $9.00/week.
Your options are to remain as a $3.25/week print/digital subscriber where you receive the printed DRC two days a week which also includes preprinted circulars, a monthly puzzles and games book (now no extra charge) and various other magazines throughout the year. Or, you can move to a digital only subscription. Those prices range from .99/cents/week to $1.99/week. It includes total access to all our digital products. The e-replica (exact print DRC but received electronically) has bonus content daily including updated local stories throughout the day, video, digital preprints, Washington Post National Weekly Sunday magazine, and 25 daily interactive puzzles and games.