Cece McCasland leaned back and yelled into the air with her fists clenched on the night her kids became celebrities of sorts during one of the memorable moments in the history of North Texas’ athletics.
Cece’s husband, UNT coach Grant McCasland, was in the midst of leading the Mean Green past Purdue for the first NCAA tournament win in program history while their kids got in on the action that was caught on national TV. Amaris, the oldest of four, stood and cheered. Jersey pointed a finger at her arm, a gesture sports fans know indicates a player has ice water in his veins and is cool under pressure, while Beckett, the youngest of the brood that also includes Jett, franticly windmilled his arm.
The family has seen the clip over and over since. To them it only seems appropriate.
The whole family has been highly involved with Grant’s teams since his days as the coach at Midland College. They still are, even after he became a member of the exclusive club of coaches who have won an NCAA tournament game.
“We’re just better when we’re together,” Grant said. “To have everybody involved is the greatest joy.”
Grant should know. He has quite the history when it comes to celebrations like the one that began with his kids and lasted past the final buzzer that capped the Mean Green’s 78-69 overtime win over the Boilermakers.
Grant’s phone was buzzing for hours with messages from friends and coaches who reached out to congratulate him on his latest accomplishment. He’s guided UNT to Conference USA titles in each of the last two seasons, a run that looks like it could be just beginning. Grant signed a contract extension with UNT this spring that runs through 2027-28 season.
“We’ve always valued our family being around the gym, the office and the players because it does feel like family,” Cece said. “That makes all the hard work worth it.”
There’s been plenty of hard work over the years, including in Grant’s first job in coaching as an assistant at Northeastern Junior College in Colorado.
It was there that Cece received a bit of advice from Tina Joyce, the wife of then head coach Brian Joyce, that has helped shape family life for the McCaslands.
“Tina told me that you have to intentionally invest in the players, the university and grow to love them like your own family or eventually you will resent everything about your husband’s job because it’s so time consuming,” Cece said.
The line between McCasland’s family and team has been blurry ever since.
Cece used to pack the kids up in the car and follow the team bus to games during Grant’s time as a junior college coach.
The kids were at the Super Pit at night this spring when UNT’s players were working on their skills on their own.
“The guys would play with them and work them out,” Grant said. “They’re like big brothers to them.”
The family is still close with several of Grant’s former players.
“To this day, Beckett wears his Royce O’Neale jersey, not because Royce played at Baylor and plays in the NBA, it’s because Royce was his friend,” Cece said. “He sees him on TV and says, ‘That’s my buddy.’ It’s a personal thing for the kids.”
Former UNT guard DJ Draper was a mentor to Grant’s children during his time with the Mean Green. The experience is one he enjoyed.
“We would go over to Mac’s house to swim, shoot or throw the football around,” Draper said. “You can tell how much love the family has for each other, how much Jett and Beckett look up to their dad, how much Cece loves Mac and how much Mac loves Cece.
“It shows what you want a family to look like.”
Grant’s family approach extends to his assistant coaches and their families. Ross Hodge has spent the last five years on Grant’s staffs at UNT and Arkansas State.
Hodge’s two children are also a fixture around the program.
“Having a family atmosphere is right at the top of coach’s priority list, not only with his family, but also with making sure the staff’s and players’ families feel comfortable being involved,” Hodge said. “People in this profession are made to feel like you have a choice to make between running a really good program or being a part of your family’s life and being at games, school programs and meet the teacher night.”
That’s never been the case at UNT under Grant, who has always found a way to maintain a family atmosphere.
The logistics have changed. These days Cece spends her time driving Jett and Beckett to their basketball games. Jersey has taken up rock climbing and needs to be shuttled from place to place.
Amaris, who runs for Argyle’s track and cross country teams, has a car and can get to where she needs to go.
No matter where they end up, the members of Grant’s family know they’re part of the team at UNT.
They’ve picked up on quite a bit thanks to the family’s approach, including how to celebrate at games.
“I didn’t teach them anything like that,” Cece said of her kids’ antics at the NCAA tournament.
Thanks to the way the McCaslands have melded family and basketball, she didn’t have to.