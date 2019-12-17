The Argyle Eagles landed three players and the Aubrey Chaparrals landed one player on the Associated Press Sports Editors Class 4A all-state football team that was announced Tuesday.
Argyle junior receiver Cole Kirkpatrick was named to the first team offense. Kirkpatrick hauled in 68 receptions for 1,695 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading Argyle back to the region final.
Argyle senior Braiden Rexroat was tabbed to the first team defense, tallying 73 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five sacks. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Also on the first team defense was Aubrey junior Jackson Jennings.
Jennings made 141 tackles, six tackles for loss and intercepted three passes. He also forced three fumbles, recovered three fumbles and broke up five passes.
Argyle quarterback Bo Hogeboom rounded out the Eagles’ all-state selections. Hogeboom earned second team offense honors, throwing for 3,724 yards and 57 touchdowns.
The Houston baseball commit passed Austin Aune for the Argyle all-time passing touchdowns record in his senior season.
Argyle offensive lineman Micah Hiter received an honorable mention.
The Eagles ended the year 13-1, losing to Waco La Vega in the region final for the second straight year. La Vega plays Carthage in the Class 4A Division I championship later this week.
Texas APSE Class 4A all-state football team
The 2019 Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 4A all-state high school football team, released Tuesday. Voting based on regular-season performance. Players are listed in alphabetical order at each position.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Linemen — COLE BOOKER, Geronimo Navarro, Jr. — 121 pancake/knockdown blocks, 96% grade for offense that averaged 392.5 rushing ypg; GARRETT HAYES, Athens, Sr. — 97 pancakes, 14 cut blocks, no sacks allowed, 93% grade; JAYDEN KITCHENS, Midland Greenwood, Sr. — 55 pancakes, 75 knockdowns; JOHN LONG, Lampasas, Jr. — 131 knockdowns, no penalties; CAMERON SOTO, Sr., Pampa — 96% grade, 48 pancakes, 2 sacks allowed
Receivers/ends — LAYTON HARRIS, Decatur, Sr. — 70-1,411 yards, 17 TDs; COLE KIRKPATRICK, Argyle, Jr. — 41-1,061, 18 TDs
Quarterback — ACE WHITEHEAD, Lampasas, Jr. — 165-235-2,625, 35 TDs, 3 INTs; 442 yards rushing, 13 TDs
Running backs — TREY CROSS, Midland Greenwood, Jr. — 156-1,975, 23 TDs; JERMIAH DOBBINS, Lubbock Estacado, Sr. — 2,071 rushing yds, 18 TDs; COLBY SAMPSON, Alvarado, Sr. — 2,120 rushing yards, 23 TDs
Kicker — JAKE PECINA, Sunnyvale, So. — 54-57 PATs, 4-5 FGs, long of 50
Offensive Player of the Year — Ace Whitehead, Lampasas
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Linemen — PAPA BLUITT, Lubbock Estacado, Sr. — 58 tackles, 9 sacks; LANDON JACKSON, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Jr. — 78 tackles, 24 TFL, 14 sacks, 7 FF, 3 FR, 5 PBUs; BRAIDEN REXROAT, Argyle, Sr. — 73 tackles, 16 TFLs, 3 FF, 2 FR, 5 sacks, INT return for TD; GUILLERMO VARGAS, La Feria, Sr. — 102 tackles, 41 TFL, 13 sacks, 2 FR
Linebackers — SEDERICK COLBERT, Lubbock Estacado, Sr. — 106 tackles, 32 TFL, 5 sacks; CADEN HAYES, Melissa, Sr. — 180 tackles, 39 TFLs. 5 FR, 12 sacks; DEVIN STERLING, Sunnyvale, Sr. — 113 tackles, 18 TFLs, 4 sacks, 1 INT
Defensive backs — JD COFFEY, Kennedale, Jr. — 82 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 INTs, 6 PBUs, 4 TD returns, 2 sacks; JACKSON JENNINGS, Aubrey, Jr. — 141 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 INTs, 3 FF, 3 FR, 5 PBUs; RIAN SANDOVAL, Caddo Mills, Sr. — 50 tackles, 7 INTs, 10 PBUs, 1 TFL; CEDRIC WEBB, Dallas Roosevelt, Sr. — 20 tackles, 10 PBUs, 7 INTs, INT return for TD
Punter — TRACE MORRISON, Stephenville, Jr. — 41.2 avg, long of 60; 8 inside 20
Defensive Player of the Year — Caden Hayes, Melissa.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Linemen — Sam Bartis, Sunnyvale, Sr.; Cruz Estrada, Rockport-Fulton, Sr.; Tee Kellum, Carthage, Jr.; Jesus Lopez, Andrews, Sr.; Tyson Thompson, Midland Greenwood, Sr.
Receivers/ends — Dalton Hobbs, Pleasanton, Sr.; Jack McKay, Canyon, Jr.
Quarterback — Bo Hogeboom, Argyle, Sr.
Running backs — Zachary Carrera, Hidalgo, Jr.; Ashton Stredick, Needville, Sr.; Jay’Veon Sunday, Waco Connally, Sr.
Kicker — Victor Pablo, Ferris, Soph.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Linemen — Chris Murray, WF Hirschi, Jr.; Austin Stidham, Stephenville, Sr.; DeTraveon Thompson, Waco La Vega, Sr.; Coltin Whitaker, La Grange, Sr.
Linebackers — Lorenz Handy, Wilmer-Hutchins, Sr.; Rayvon Ingram, Carthage, Sr.; Antonio Phifer, Dallas Roosevelt, Sr.
Defensive backs — Joerell Davis, Wharton, Sr.; Christopher Feagins, Gainesville, Jr.; Draike Sparks, Gainesville, Sr.; Dorian Windley, Carrollton Ranchview, Sr.
Punter — Dago Esquivel, Seminole, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
LINEMEN — Devon Earls, El Campo; Gavien Gabehart, Dumas; Seth Hakanson, Decatur; Davion Haynes, Lake Worth; Saul Hernandez, Hidalgo; Micah Hiter, Argyle; Hayden Hopkins, Pecos; Blake Olivares, Gilmer; Kyle Perales, Hidalgo; Cole Riha, El Campo; Ryder Roberts, Iowa Park; Johnny Taylor, WF Hirschi; Kendale Thomas, Tyler Chapel Hill; Jaxon Washington, Seminole; Bryson Zufelt, Melissa.
RECEIVERS/ENDS — Gavyn Beane, Caddo Mills; Kelvontay Dixon, Carthage; Brenen Hawkins, Godley; Joey Hill, Pampa; James Jones, Wharton; Markeese Lawrence, Andrews; Ty Moore, Lorena; Billy Myers, Crandall; Brody Ray, Midland Greenwood; Jay Rockwell, Longview Spring Hill.
QUARTERBACKS — Tucker Bridwell, Pampa; Roman Fuller, Decatur; Trent Green, Iowa Park; Ben Harmon, Texarkana Pleasant Grove; Kai Horton, Carthage; Landry Kinne, Waco La Vega; Brett Leach, Andrews; Ethan McBrayer, Godley; Tyler Townley, Caddo Mills.
RUNNING BACKS — Johntre Davis, El Campo; Euler DeLeon, Geronimo Navarro; Bruce Garrett, Texarkana Pleasant Grove; Armando Granado, Pecos; Keomodre Horace, Center; Tyson Neighbors, Nevada Community; Logan Point, Celina; Gunner Ragsdale, Decatur; AJ San Miguel, Huffman Hargrave; Nathan Sims, Athens.
KICKERS — Aiden Birr, Kennedale; Erick Hernandez, Pampa; Anthony Mejia, Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
LINEMEN — Christian Avilez, Fredericksburg; Jantzen Baker, Midland Greenwood; Dalton Bills, Bellville; Deundre Blanton, Kilgore; Dontavian Bluntson, El Campo; Marcus Burris, Texarkana Pleasant Grove; Brett Butler, Geronimo Navarro; Kaden Collins, Andrews; Calob Davis, Crandall; Chris Delatorre, Dumas; Kobe Giles, Cuero; Casey Irons, Gilmer; Martin Klassen, Seminole; Jesus Lopez, Andrews; Connor McDonald, Midland Greenwood; Garrett Mroz, Boerne; Quinton Owens, Carthage; Torii Pullen, Waco Connally; Vencent Rockwell, Longview Spring Hill; Andrew Rodriguez, La Feria; T.J. Shackelford, Alvarado; Landon Stevenson, Godley.
LINEBACKERS — Jackson Allen, Sinton; Bo Christie, Canyon; Kyle Cook, Pampa; Chris Darnold, Rockport-Fulton; Dallan Dill, Dumas; Bryce Ford, Snyder; Rowdee Gregory, Brownwood; Michael Gutierrez, Midland Greenwood; Seth Hakanson, Decatur; DeMarrquese Hayes, Waco La Vega; LaTravius Johnson, Waco La Vega; Adrian Lacy, Tyler Chapel Hill; Joey Ortega, Rio Hondo; Reese Payne, Caddo Mills; Alex Rodriguez, Alvarado; Dylan Stokes, Seminole; Braden Waters, Kennedale; Lion Williamson, Gonzales.
DEFENSIVE BACKS — Elzie Barnett Jr., Wilmer-Hutchins; Korie Black, Waco Connally; Gabriel Carranco, Beeville; Marcus Edwards, Bay City; Melvin Howard, Sinton; Xsavior Martinez, Devine; KeKe Murray, Lubbock Estacado; Rogelio Rivas, Sinton; Charles Shorter, El Campo; Zach Strong, Brownwood; Caleb Suggs, Dumas; Cole Whitlock, Carthage; Mark Wozniak, Geronimo Navarro.